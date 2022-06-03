ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene-Springfield has more rain, possible thunderstorms coming this weekend

By Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xQdkF_0fzx4CQh00

It continues to be a cool and wet spring. People in the Eugene-Springfield area can expect to see about three-quarters an inch of rain this weekend, according to forecasters at the National Weather Service in Portland.

Rains may begin late Saturday afternoon through the night and a little bit into Sunday, Jon Bonk, a meteorologist with the NWS, said. The rain will cause some bodies of water to rise, but shouldn't cause any flooding. Daytime temperatures are expected to be in the 60s, cooling to the 50s at night.

"We do have a pretty good threat for thunderstorms coming up, especially Sunday afternoon and into the evening," Bonk said.

The thunderstorms may cause wind gusts in the range of 35 to 40 miles per hour, if they happen.

"Everything has to come together just right for that so folks (should) stay tuned to their forecasts," Bonk said.

While this spring is wetter and cooler than recent years, it's not entirely outside what is normal for the area. Recent years have been dry, but rains into the month of June are more historically typical in the region.

"This is closer to the typical weather springs that I remember growing up in the area, versus what we've had the last few years where we've been especially dry," Bonk said.

Bonk said what's more unusual is the lack of dry stretches. Those would usually last three to four days. Lately, the area has seen short windows of blue skies.

The longer the rains last, the harder it will be to dry out when summer heat eventually kicks in. That could delay fire season but "conditions can change pretty quick," once the area sees a few weeks of dry weather.

Contact reporter Tatiana Parafiniuk-Talesnick at Tatiana@registerguard.com or 541-521-7512, and follow her on Twitter @TatianaSophiaPT. Want more stories like this? Subscribe to get unlimited access and support local journalism.

Comments / 1

Related
kqennewsradio.com

RECORD RAINFALL SATURDAY FOR ROSEBURG

Saturday’s heavy rain set a new record for the date. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said that .66 inches of rain was recorded at the Roseburg Regional Airport. That is the highest amount that has ever fallen on June 4th. A trace of rain was recorded on Friday. Sunday had .18 inches of rain. That means Roseburg got .84 inches of rain between Friday morning and Sunday night.
ROSEBURG, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
City
Portland, OR
klcc.org

New Eugene riverfront park opens Friday with big plans

The first piece of Eugene’s Downtown Riverfront Development project will open to the public Friday (6/10). “Welcome to the downtown riverfront park,” Emily Proudfoot said, taking KLCC on a tour of the new park. She’s the City of Eugene’s Principal Landscape Architect. The new park encompasses...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WET ROAD CONTRIBUTES TO SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH

A wet road contributed to a single vehicle crash on Interstate 5 Saturday afternoon. A report from Oregon State Police said just before 4:15 p.m. an SUV was northbound near the Harvard Avenue exit when the driver lost control on a curve. Heavy rain had been falling throughout the day. The vehicle impacted the dividing barrier between the north and south lanes. The SUV spun and hit the barrier again, coming to rest with the rear of the vehicle against the dividing barrier.
ROSEBURG, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Summer Heat
kezi.com

Thousands visit new Farmers Market Pavilion opening weekend

EUGENE, Ore. -- The new Farmers Market Pavilion in downtown Eugene is now open. Thousands of people spent the day checking out the new venue at the intersection of 8th Avenue and Oak Street. Many people told KEZI they've been eagerly counting down the days until the doors to this...
EUGENE, OR
newslincolncounty.com

A very, very important meeting for Oregon Coast residents and visitors

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) invites public comment at Newport meeting. (NEWPORT, OR) – Representatives of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) will be in Newport on Wednesday, June 15th to hear public comment on the areas identified for offshore wind energy development off Oregon’s southern and central coast.
NEWPORT, OR
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Springfield, OR

Springfield is a city in Lane County, Oregon. As the third-largest city in the state, after Portland and Eugene, it recorded a population of 63,365 in the 2016 census. Springfield is home to Lane Community College and the University of Oregon's Springfield campus. There are plenty of things to do...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Lane Co., June 6

Deputies responded to a motorcycle vs. trailer crash in the 93000blk of River Rd. last night shortly after 10:30pm. The driver of the involved vehicle, 55 year old Edward Peters of Eugene, was pronounced deceased on scene. Investigation revealed that a 1999 Honda motorcycle, driven by Peters, was southbound on River Rd. when it struck a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. The driver that was backing the trailer, 51 year old Gary Ries of Eugene, was not injured in the crash. Peters is believed to have been consuming alcohol prior to the crash.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
beachconnection.net

Immense Surge in Oregon Coast Orca Sightings Includes Baby Killer Whale

(Depoe Bay, Oregon) – Few things get Oregonians fired up and excited these days like orca sightings, especially when they happen in enormous numbers like in recent weeks. Part of that is there are simply more eyes now trained on them and a big network that connects the watchers, but there do seem to be more killer whales out off the Oregon coast than usual as well. (Photo detail courtesy Chuck Johnson: the baby orca is visible next to the larger one, note the orange patch)
DEPOE BAY, OR
hh-today.com

Riverside trash would be a federal offense

Willamette Riverkeeper, a Portland-based group, wants Oregon state environmental regulators to make rules declaring riverside trash to be in violation of the federal Clean Water Act. The organization announced on Friday that it had petitioned the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) and its governing board, the Environmental Quality Commission,...
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Motorcyclist killed after hitting travel trailer

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A Eugene man is dead after hitting a travel trailer southeast of Junction City Thursday evening. According to the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Edward Peters. 55, was driving southbound on a 1999 Honda motorcycle, when he hit a travel trailer being backed into a driveway. This...
KVAL

Sheriff: Eugene man dead after vehicle crashes into pole

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday (June 1, 2022), a passerby called 911 to report that a vehicle had struck a pole in the area of Gimpl Hill Rd. and McMorrot Ln. "Deputies and fire personnel arrived and found the driver and sole occupant was...
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy