President of Greater Fayetteville Chamber resigns

Shari Fiveash has resigned as president of the Greater Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce.

Fiveash, who was announced as the chamber’s president in May 2021, did not immediately return a voice message left for her Friday evening. Tammy Thurman, the chairperson of the chamber’s Board of Directors, also could not be reached Friday.

Robyn Pitt, who handles marketing and communications for the chamber, said Friday afternoon that employees had been notified that Fiveash had resigned, but had no other information.

“We just got information that Ms. Fiveash had resigned,” she said.

Wilson Lacy, who serves as an ex officio member of the chamber’s board, said he had been notified about the resignation, but didn’t have details.

Fiveash was not listed on the “Our team” section of the chamber website Friday.

Fiveash came to the chamber from Connecticut, where she had worked as a consultant for a number of chambers of commerce and other organizations. The chamber’s statement announcing her hiring described her as “an accomplished strategy executive with over 30 years of proven leadership in the Chamber and Tourism industries.” Her husband, Randy, is interim president and CEO of the Fayetteville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

