Mother of world's only nonuplets on how she cares for nine babies

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world's only nonuplets - nine babies born at the same time - are...

www.bbc.com

Vice

They Come to Give Birth in Secret. They Leave Without Their Babies.

Being single and pregnant is never easy. In Japan, that can be a downright humiliating prospect. Japanese society looks down on single mothers, often denying them full-time jobs and even rental housing. Parents are ashamed if their daughters are pregnant without being married, sometimes cutting them off entirely. Abortions are largely out of the question—women must get their spouse’s approval for the procedure, an almost impossible feat for single women or victims of domestic violence.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Passengers ‘scream, cry and pray’ as smoke fills cabin on American Airlines flight

Passengers onboard an American Airlines flight reportedly screamed, cried and prayed as the plane cabin filled with smoke.Flight 4827 was due to depart Indianapolis and fly to Chicago on the morning of Saturday 4 June when take-off had to be aborted.Operated by regional airline Republic onboard an Embraer 170/175 aircraft, the flight was evacuated, with passengers forced to use inflatable slides.One passenger who’d been on the plane told View from the Wing that fellow travellers were “crying and kind of screaming and you could see people praying”.He added that they “started seeing smoke coming from the cabin door and smelled...
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Queen sends symbolic message in big balcony finish

The Queen was there on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the closing moment of the Jubilee weekend - as she had been there as it started. In between there had been worries about her health - so there was a sense of surprise and excitement in the big crowd, who roared with anticipation when the windows on the famous balcony began to open.
MUSIC
BBC

Death of girl, 14, highlights hospital staff recruitment issue

The death of a 14-year-old girl with leukaemia has prompted a coroner to call for action to resolve a national shortage of haematologists. Katie Wilkins died after failures in her treatment at Alder Hey Children's Hospital in Liverpool. She had suffered a catastrophic bleed on the brain but was under...
HEALTH
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Six of the best royal moments

It's been a busy four days of revelry and reflection marking the Queen's seven decades on the throne. There was a military parade, a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral, and a pop concert at Buckingham Palace. The celebrations came to an end on Sunday with a pageant and carnival procession in London - as well as street parties across the nation.
WORLD
BBC

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday. Lilibet is seen smiling at a birthday picnic hosted by the couple at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. Prince Harry and Meghan said they were "incredibly touched" by birthday wishes they received...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Doctor 'traumatised' woman with request to remove veil

A doctor who left a female patient "traumatised" when he told her to remove her veil has an "impaired" fitness to practise, a tribunal ruled. Dr Keith Wolverson was dishonest in his response to the woman's complaint and also wrote inappropriate comments about several patient's language skills, it was concluded.
HEALTH
BBC

Birmingham police investigate death of two-day-old baby

The death of a two-day-old baby girl is being investigated by police. Officers from West Midlands Police were called to an address on Vinnall Grove in Bartley Green, Birmingham, at 05:30 BST on 13 April. The force said the baby girl was confirmed dead a short while after their arrival.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

D-Day landings: Salford soldier's fate revealed in film

A documentary revealing the fate of a soldier who went missing after the D-Day landings in France "brings his memory alive again", said his family. Pte Joe Hewitt, of Salford, was reported missing on 28 June 1944 but his family were only told he had died a year later at the end of World War Two.
WORLD
BBC

Majorca: Belfast boy dies after Spanish pool incident

A six-year-old boy from north Belfast has died following a pool incident while on holiday in Majorca in Spain. Corey Aughey was treated in intensive care following the incident on Thursday and died on Sunday. A family statement on Facebook said "Corey has gained his wings" and they thanked people...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Reward for woman who handed in cash-filled envelope

A woman who found thousands of pounds in cash in a supermarket car park has been praised for handing it in. Annie Skinner was outside Morrisons in Swadlincote on 26 April when her trolley ran over an envelope and some of the £3,800 inside fell out. She reported the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

South Africa: Wealthy Gupta brothers arrested in UAE

Two brothers from the wealthy Gupta family have been arrested in the United Arab Emirates, the South African and Emirati authorities have announced. Atul and Rajesh Gupta are accused in South Africa of profiting from their close links with former president Jacob Zuma and exerting unfair influence. Extradition talks are...
INDIA
BBC

Geologist Jim Fitton jailed in Iraq 'shell shocked' over verdict

The family of a British geologist jailed in Iraq for attempting to remove artefacts from the country says he is "shell shocked" over his 15-year prison sentence. Jim Fitton, 66, who is originally from Bath, collected 12 stones and shards of broken pottery during a recent geology and archaeology tour of the country.
PUBLIC SAFETY

