Rise & Shine! Your Newport County guide for June 4-5

• Bharat Patel has owned the Days Inn at 1185 West Main Road since 2004. On Friday, he could only watch as firefighters from throughout Aquidneck Island battled a four-alarm blaze at the hotel that runs along the busy stretch of road.

“Not much,” he said when asked what his emotions were while he gazed at the smoke billowing from the roof. “I’m just glad nobody was hurt.”

I spoke with Patel and guests staying at the Days Inn after a second significant hotel fire in the past two weeks displaced visitors. Read my story here.

• A little while back, I wrote about Restaurant Rivalry, a pop-up eatery taking the space once occupied by Fluke on Bowen's Wharf. Well, now it's open. Learn more here.

• Years in the making, the Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park in Tiverton will celebrate its opening Sunday 10 a.m. Learn more here.

• Gov. Dan McKee will be in Newport on Sunday to speak at the Rhode Island Day of Portugal flag-raising ceremony at Brenton Point State Park. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Learn more here.

• The Portsmouth Free Public Library will hold a plant sale Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit the library and the Portsmouth Garden Club. Learn more here.

• The Tiverton Public Library is hosting a book and bake sale Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the library's common room. Learn more here.

• University of Rhode Island professor Dr. Peter Paton will be the host Sunday at 9 a.m. as the Aquidneck Land Trust holds its first "Walk & Talk" of the season at Little Creek Preserve in Portsmouth. Learn more here.

• Speaking of nature sightseeing, John Kostrzewa in his latest Walking RI column for the Providence Journal examines the "haunting legacy of Tiverton's Fort Barton Woods." Check it out here.

• The Newport Art Museum will host a free community day called “Quilting Generations Together." It runs Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with free admission to the gallery. Learn more here.

• Georgian pianist Natalia Kazaryan will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday in a recital sponsored by the Jamestown Community Piano Association at St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. The event is free. Learn more here.

• Ten area artists will try to turn a frown upside down Saturday during the opening reception of the "Make Me Laugh" exhibit at DeBlois Gallery. The free event runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Learn more here.

• Traffic in the southern end of Newport will be impacted Sunday by a road race that begins and ends at Fort Adams State Park. Delays and temporary stoppages can be expected from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Learn more here.

• The whole family can get an up-close look at the Tiverton Fire Department's new ladder truck during an open house Sunday from 10 a.m. to noon. Learn more here.

• It won't be all fun and games this weekend of the Middletown Town Council, which will hold a budget discussion Saturday at 8 a.m. Find the agenda below.

Weather report

Saturday’s low tides: 5:17 a.m., 5:07 p.m. High tides: 12:03 a.m.

Sunday’s low tides: 5:57 a.m., 5:54 p.m. High tides: 12:07 a.m., 12:49 p.m.

Saturday’s sunrise: 5:10 a.m. Sunset: 8:16 p.m.

Sunday’s sunrise: 5:10 a.m. Sunset: 8:17 p.m.

Water temperature: 61.1 degrees.

Municipal meetings

Middletown

Town Council/School Committee — budget workshop, 8 a.m.

Local obituaries

None new today

