ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

Behind Wheeler’s gem, Liberty Union punches ticket to state tournament

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NXog3_0fzx3t3D00

LANCASTER — A year ago, Liberty Union pitcher Jon Wheeler was making only his fourth-ever start in the biggest game of his career, and the moment may have been too big for him.

Wheeler struggled as the Lions fell short in an 8-3 regional final loss to Archbold. Thrust into the same spot Friday against Proctorville Fairland, Wheeler used that bitter setback as motivation.

Wheeler threw a gem this time against the Dragons and the Lions gave him just enough support in a 3-1 Division III regional championship win at Beavers Field.

Liberty Union (24-5), ranked No. 3 in the most recent Ohio High School Baseball Coaches poll, will head to the Division III state tournament at 4 p.m. on Thursday at Canal Park in Akron against either Gates Mills Hawken or Apple Creek Waynedale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tUT3W_0fzx3t3D00

“Losing last year in the regional final just fueled my fire to come back even stronger and finish the job because I was not about to let it happen twice,” Wheeler said. “I worked my butt off in the offseason, and the whole team did, for this moment. I knew if we all put the work in, we would be back in the same position this year and win it.”

Wheeler scattered six hits, struck out eight and walked one. The Dragons (21-6), who had won 16 consecutive games, threatened in the first inning when the lead-off batter doubled and was sacrificed to third, but Wheeler was able to get a pair of comebackers to him and quickly end the threat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQ7bP_0fzx3t3D00

Liberty Union coach Justin Miller knew Wheeler would be up to the task, especially after losing the way he did last year.

“My first thought is the seniors and what they have accomplished from their freshman year to now,” Miller said. “What can you say about Jon Wheeler? The regional championship game last year wasn’t his best game. He hit four or five guys and we lost, and it was heartbreaking, but it was something he used as motivation

“It couldn’t have worked out any better for him to get the ball in this game and he pitched an incredible game in the biggest game of the season for us. That loss has driven him and driven all our players to get back here and finish the job.

Wheeler seemed to get stronger as the game progressed and was able to make quality pitches when required. He also had help from his defense, especially from second baseman Cayden Carroll, who saved a run in the third inning when he made a diving stop to his right and came up throwing from his knees to record an out with a runner on second.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ttDWK_0fzx3t3D00

“I just focused on throwing strikes and I knew if I did that, our defense would have my back,” Wheeler said. “Once I found my groove and started to feel comfortable, things just took off for me. As soon as we scored and took the lead, we felt like we were going to win. That has been our mindset all year, and getting the lead gave me something to work with.”

The Lions gave Wheeler all the support he needed in the top of the fourth inning. Wheeler led off with a walk and scored on a double to the gap in right field from Jacob Miller. Senior catcher Austin Ety then drove Miller home with a single.

Liberty Union added an insurance run in the top of the seventh when Braden Shreyer led off with a doubled to right, and after an out, Austin McClure ripped a triple to the gap in deep left field to plate Shreyer.

Things got a little interesting in the bottom of the seventh. Wheeler struck the first batter out, then yielded a bloop single. After a groundout, Wheeler walked the next batter and then gave up an RBI double to cut the deficit to 3-1.

He ended it by coaxing a groundout to senior shortstop John Edwards, and the celebration was on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cIcUY_0fzx3t3D00

“This is such a rewarding feeling, and as a coach, all you want is success for your players,” Miller said. “To see them putting their mindset of reaching their goals and telling themselves there is no other option has been fun to watch. We felt like we were good enough last year to reach the final four, but we didn’t play our best game.

“We felt like all year that as long as we didn’t beat ourselves, we could beat anybody, and that’s easier said than done, but I have a group of six seniors who have been through the grindstone now for four years for this very moment.”

Tom Wilson is a sports reporter for the Lancaster Eagle Gazette. Contact him at 740-689-5150 or via email at twilson@gannett.com for comments or story tips. Follow him on Twitter @twil2323.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: Behind Wheeler’s gem, Liberty Union punches ticket to state tournament

Comments / 0

Related
miamivalleytoday.com

Bradford, Miami East softball fall in state semifinals

AKRON — The Bradford and Miami East softball teams both had their seasons end in state semifinal action Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Vikings were doomed by one bad inning as the season came to an end with a 24-5 record in D-III action. Tuslaw scored five...
Lima News

Matheny picks up $2000 Keysor Memorial win at Limaland

LIMA — Limaland Motorsports Park opened up the month of June on Friday night with the 20th running of the Keysor Memorial for the Lock Sixteen Thunderstocks. Jeff Matheny of Richmond, Indiana, picked up the $2,000 victory in the No. J1 Thunderstock. No. 65 Todd Sherman won the Northwest Physical Therapy DIRTcar UMP Modified feature, No. 24 Landon Simon picked up the Non Wing Sprint Car win, and No. 22T Tony Anderson survived a grueling Dirt Track Truck Series feature to get the win.
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster, OH
Sports
City
Lancaster, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Lancaster, OH
Education
City
Akron, OH
Local
Ohio Education
City
Archbold, OH
vnexplorer.net

DIRTcar Notes: Late Models Set For Eldora Million

ROSSBURG, Ohio – Eldora Speedway is the biggest stage in Dirt Late Model racing. However, this season boasts the most-anticipated event in more than 20 years. For only the second time in the track’s illustrious history, the Eldora Million returns to the Rossburg, Ohio facility—a life-changing opportunity for one DIRTcar Late Model competitor.
Fox 19

Lebanon's Charm at the Farm returns June 10-12

UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet. UC Track and Field team travel to Oregon for NCAA meet. United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change. United in orange, gun safety advocates rally for change. Ohio River Way organization stops in Covington to celebrate the...
LEBANON, OH
Golf Channel

Medical incident halts play at U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio – Play was halted midway through the second round of the U.S. Open final qualifier at Springfield Country Club on Monday because of a medical emergency. According to a statement from the USGA, a fan suffered “a serious medical incident” and play was stopped while an emergency vehicle was driven onto the course to provide medical care.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
John Edwards
wvxu.org

Meet Cincinnati Fear's first professional esports athlete

Stephen Schmidt’s parents don’t worry anymore their son is spending too much time gaming. “The last year of high school, when I came home from a tournament with $600 that I just won, and they’re like, ‘OK, if you keep doing this you can keep going, as long as your grades stay good and you keep bringing home money,' " remembers Schmidt. "They didn’t have an issue with it.”
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

Neighborhood Spotlight: Mason

Thanks to The Gibler Team and Cameron Hardin for giving us a peek into what makes the Mason Ohio neighborhood unique. The largest city in Warren County, known as "Ohio's Largest Playground," Mason is a booming Cincinnati suburb. For good reason, too, as it boasts great schools, tons of fun things to do, and dream homes galore for any budget.
MASON, OH
peakofohio.com

Speeding West Liberty teen charged with OVI

A West Liberty teen was charged with OVI following a traffic stop Sunday morning. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports they were patrolling the area of State Route 508 and County Road 62 when they observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on 508. Deputies clocked...
WEST LIBERTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Liberty Union#Lions#Division Iii#Apple Creek Waynedale
Fox 19

Remembering the June 2, 1990 tornado outbreak

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - On this day in 1990, dozens of tornadoes touched down in the Midwest and Ohio Valley. Joseph Von Rissen was 15-years-old when a tornado ripped through Harrison, Ohio, just three miles from his house in West Harrison, Indiana. He remembers going to Harrison with his family to...
HARRISON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Fox 19

Case against ex-Bearcat basketball player dismissed

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A domestic violence case against a former University of Cincinnati basketball player has been dropped. The ex-Bearcat allegedly pulled his girlfriend’s hair and dragged her up the stairs, according to court documents. Documents show that the alleged incident took place on April 28 at their shared...
CINCINNATI, OH
kicks96.com

VANDALS DO $5000 IN DAMAGE TO HIGHLAND LAKE GOLF COURSE

(Richmond, IN)--Police are working to identify and arrest whoever caused thousands of dollars in damages at Highland Lake Golf Course. Vandals targeted the 14th and 16th greens, which are close to Cart Road and away from the clubhouse by spray-painting some nasty graffiti. Crews have worked to remove and then plug the damaged areas. Damage has now exceeded $5000.
thefabricator.com

McGregor Metal to expand in Ohio

McGregor Metal, a provider of stamping, machining, welding, spinning, and assembly services, has announced plans to add 21,000 sq. ft. to one of its four facilities in the Springfield, Ohio, area. The $2.25 million project is expected to be completed by November 2022. This addition is part of the company’s...
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

Lancaster Eagle-Gazette

1K+
Followers
747
Post
84K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lancaster Eagle-Gazette is the number one source for Lancaster, Fairfield County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://lancastereaglegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy