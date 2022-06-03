ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mayor Gainey unveils anti-violence 'Pittsburgh Plan for Peace'

By Bob Mayo
wtae.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Mayor Ed Gainey gathered with police and city officials on National Gun Violence Awareness Day on Friday to present his vision for preventing violence in Pittsburgh. "Today our message to Pittsburgh residents and visitors is that public safety is the number one priority," Gainey said. In...

wtae.com

Pride Month: A community outreach center for all

During the height of the COVID-19 outbreak, one Pittsburgh medical practice mobilized in the streets to test people for the virus. The mission of Community Outreach Wellness Center is to focus on the LGBTQ community, but anyone who needs help can walk in and get that help. “If you are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Allegheny County announces successful write-in candidates, completes recount

Following a somewhat contentious recount process and a close statewide election that was eventually conceded, Allegheny County officials certified most of its election results on Monday for the 2022 primary. The Allegheny County Board of Elections met at 10 a.m. and unanimously certified the results of all county elections, with...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'MAD DADS' Aim to decrease gun violence in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One organization is doing its part to help curb gun violence in the region. The group "MAD DADS" spent their Saturday in the Hill District recruiting new members and helping spread their message. They had conversations over a cookout with burgers, games, and more. "What we're trying to let them know, first of all, is that there are people that care about them and we're trying to bring more people into our organization, the more people we have, the more places we can be, the more things that we can do," said Leonard Carter. "We're trying to be more visible so we have opportunities to meet more people."The group is also recruiting in neighborhoods like Wilkinsburg, East Hills, and Homewood. Earlier this year, we highlighted MAD DADS on KD Sunday Spotlight and the work they're doing. You also can learn more about their efforts and sign up on the MAD DADS website at this link.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Port Authority to unveil new name, brand

PITTSBURGH — The Port Authority of Allegheny County is set to soon unveil a new brand and name. At 10 a.m. on Thursday at Gateway Station, leaders are set to announce the change, which will “better reflect the services, values, and goals as a public transportation agency, a major local employer, and an integral part of the Pittsburgh region,” according to a release.
CBS Pittsburgh

Rachel Powell asks judge for ankle monitor to be removed

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Mercer County woman accused of taking part in the January 6 Capitol riot has asked a federal judge to lift home detention orders as she awaits trial, according to the Post-Gazette. Rachel Powell is accused of taking part in the riot and directing rioters with a bullhorn.Powell has been free on home detention as she awaits a trial on federal charges, but now she and her lawyer argue the orders are burdensome, hurting both her family and work obligations.Federal prosecutors allege Powell is a flight risk. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do.

Other colleges directly contribute thousands – even millions – to their cities each year. But Pittsburgh's major universities don’t have similar agreements. The post Should Pittsburgh’s tax-exempt universities make payments to the city? Here’s what others do. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Penn Hills police increase presence at schools after social media threat

PENN HILLS, Pa. — The Penn Hills Police Department will have an increased presence at district schools through the week after a social media threat targeted its middle school. Video above: Your Tuesday headlines. Superintendent Nancy Hines shared a letter sent to families Monday night with Pittsburgh's Action News...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS News

Tarentum man pleads guilty to role in international drug ring

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A Tarentum man pleaded guilty to his role in an organization that prosecutors said trafficked cocaine from Mexico to the Pittsburgh area. Prosecutors said 33-year-old John Montgomery belonged to an organization from which law enforcement seized over 100 kilograms of cocaine during a two-year investigation. He was one of 27 people indicted.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Bills Would Modify PA’s LIHEAP Program

HARRISBURG – Beaver County Rep. Rob Matzie will be introducing a package of bills to strengthen the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program or LIHEAP. Matzie said PA receives federal funding for home energy assistance and even though that funding arrives annually, the state makes a policy decision not to use all of it, but to hold some of it back for the following year. Some years, the unused portion is $10 million, but this year, it’s estimated to be between $50 million to $100 million. Matzie said his measures would require the state Department of Human Services to expend all the federal money it receives annually. It also would create a new PA LIHEAP program that is open year-round to assist with both home heating and cooling. The bill would be funded by the current federal funding along with a supplemental state appropriation to make up the difference. There are 11 other states with year-round programs. Another bill would modify the makeup of the LIHEAP Advisory Council and add legislative appointments.
HARRISBURG, PA
wtae.com

Missing teen located safely in Pittsburgh

Mahayla Shannon, who was reported missing from Pittsburgh's Zone 1, has been located and is safe, per reports from Pittsburgh Police. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Vacant Sisters of St. Francis complex in Millvale to become apartments

The national housing shortage is a difficult problem, but there are answers out there: Have you considered living in a nunnery?. The Sisters of St. Francis moved out of their beautiful 19th-century Mount Alvernia campus on a hilltop overlooking Millvale in 2018 to a senior living community in Wexford. A New York company bought the property in May 2019, hoping to turn it into a senior care facility. When the pandemic made that venture less attractive, the building was put back up for sale.

