ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Iovance Stock Leaped 17% Higher Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 3 days ago

What happened

Investors often get excited when top officials at a company pile into shares of their business. So it was on Friday with Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ: IOVA) . A flurry of insider buying led to plenty of outsider buying on the market, and pushed the stock's price 17% higher on the day.

So what

As revealed by Securities and Exchange Commission filings dated Thursday, everyone who is anyone at Iovance, it seems, was hitting the buy button.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mTfRn_0fzx2Huk00

Image source: Getty Images.

Wayne Rothbaum, a member of the biotech company's board of directors and the president of healthcare sector investment fund Quogue Capital, disclosed two recent purchases of 500,000 shares of Iovance's common stock. Fellow board members Michael Weiser, Ryan Maynard, and Merrill McPeak also loaded up, with recent buys totaling a respective 10,000; 7,500; and 20,000 common shares.

Also signaling confidence in Iovance was interim CEO Frederick Vogt, who bought 1,000 shares.

As is typical in such buys, none of these men offered any commentary as to why they made their moves. Regardless, such clear bullishness rarely escapes notice by investors, hence the market's very positive reaction.

Now what

It's a good time for Iovance bulls -- inside or outside the company -- to pile into the company.

The stock price is notably down from its one-year peak of $28 per share, not least because of the news Iovance divulged last week. The company unveiled data from a phase 3 clinical trial of its Lifileucel melanoma treatment. This revealed that a cohort 4 trial of the drug produced an overall response rate of 29% in patients, down from the 35% of the preceding cohort 2.

Cases of the disease in cohort 4, however, were more serious. Iovance remains very optimistic about the drug's prospects, and is ready to present it to regulators. The company said that it is aiming to submit a Biologics License Application for Lifileucel to the Food and Drug Administration this August.

10 stocks we like better than Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 2, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Board Of Directors#Iovance Biotherapeutics#Iova#Quogue Capital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
FDA
TheStreet

Costco Members Are Not Going to Like This

Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report faces the same problems as any other retailer. The warehouse club, however, has built its business on offering low prices. That's its core offering. It sells memberships, and in exchange for joining, members get low prices. Normally, Costco can offer that because...
RETAIL
Mashed

Why General Mills Is Discontinuing Two Of Its Iconic Brands

Many people think of General Mills as the king of cereal, and while that may be true, the company probably wouldn't be where it is today without its contribution to the world of packaged dry dinners. Fifty years ago, the invention of Hamburger Helper changed the game for families in the US who needed a quick, economical way to get a semi-homemade meal on the table. With the assurance of the Helping Hand mascot, Lefty displayed the box, people who were either busy from work or novice cooks could take whatever pound of meat they had on hand, mix it with the dried pasta and seasoning contents, and transform it into dinner for the whole family. Per General Mills, 27% of households reportedly bought the product the first year it was released.
RETAIL
Motley Fool

5 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in June

Since March 2020, cryptocurrencies have run circles around the stock market. However, the following five digital currencies all lack the competitive advantages necessary to stand out and excel in a highly competitive space. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
MARKETS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD is too expensive. When asked about Rocket Lab USA, Inc. RKLB, he said, "I see your aerospace and I give you Raytheon Technologies Corporation RTX, which makes money and does good things." He recommended buying...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
193K+
Followers
94K+
Post
90M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy