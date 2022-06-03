ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Passengers recall ‘scary’ situation as tram in Gateway Arch stuck for hours

By Kelley Hoskins
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS – A tram was stuck in the north leg of the Gateway Arch for at least two hours Friday.

A representative from Gateway Arch National Park tells FOX 2 that more than a dozen visitors were trapped inside of a tram car for at least two hours. Fire crews were called in to help rescue those visitors, many who were in communication with Arch officials while they waited inside.

Many of those passengers say it was a nightmare.  The incident left many riders scared, but now relieved.

“As we were looking out the windows, we get back on the tram, and it just breaks down,” said passenger Alice Lebbing. “It was scary, but I’m glad we are out and on ground.”

“It was scary,” said passenger John Bradley. “I had three kids in there. Power went off, they were in panic, and we kept them calm, but it was pretty nerve-racking.”

At least 20 people were on board when the tram got stuck. Due to a power outage, a few tram cars could not move for hours. However, there was electricity and lights inside the tram.

“Our staff was in communication with the cars on the tram to keep them posted as to what was going on, helping them remain calm,“ said Pam Sanfilippo with the Gateway Arch.

St. Louis Fire Department personnel were called to the scene to assist with the situation.

“We were able to restore power to the tram to release the passengers safely,” said Captain Garon Mosby with the St. Louis Fire Department.

The tram was fixed after riders waited patiently. Power was restored to the north tram Friday afternoon. No on was injured during the incident.

The Arch is run by the U.S. Park Service, which was notified of the incident. Bi-State Development staffs some employees at the Arch.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

FOX 2

Shootout follows multiple car break-ins in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – A shootout followed multiple car break-ins in south St. Louis early Tuesday morning. This incident happened in the 4000 block of Castleman Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood at about 4 a.m. A homeowner came out of their house and saw someone in a car. Shots were then fired from the people breaking […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Community invited to see SLMPD’s North Patrol Division renovations

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Police will cut the ribbon Tuesday on upgrades at the North Patrol Division on Union Boulevard. The renovations came from a $1.5 million donation from the St. Louis Police Foundation. The building had not been renovated in 30 years. Now it has modern furniture, new ceiling tiles, new paint, and […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City and County at CDC’s COVID ‘Red’ level

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis City and County are back in the COVID-19 “Red” level according to CDC standards. Starting Monday, June 6, masks will be required at the Gateway Arch National Park regardless of a visitor’s vaccination status. Masks will be required in all park buildings and will be available for free inside the facility […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
