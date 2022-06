COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program held the second of six day camps taking place in June, hosting high school prospects on Monday. Once again, 2023 commit Will Smith Jr. was in attendance and is expected to be at every camp this summer, which isn’t shocking. It’s normal to see OSU commits who live within 15 minutes of the school choose to work with their future coaches rather than travel around the country to camps at different schools. That’s especially the case when your future teacher is defensive line coach Larry Johnson. Five-star defensive line recruit Jack Sawyer took a similar approach as a 2021 commit during his time in high school.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 21 HOURS AGO