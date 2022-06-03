$8,000 reward for information leading to arrest in deadly shooting of teen at Inner Harbor

Baltimore City Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old at the Inner Harbor on May 28.

Metro CrimeStoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

MORE: Baltimore organization mourns loss of youth intern killed at Inner Harbor

Inner Harbor Shooting

Police released a photo of suspects — two young boys — riding a blue scooter.

Neal Mack, 17, was killed in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on May 28. A teenage girl was also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

