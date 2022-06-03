ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

$8,000 reward for information leading to arrest in deadly shooting of teen at Inner Harbor

By Adam Thompson
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
Baltimore City Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing a 17-year-old at the Inner Harbor on May 28.

Metro CrimeStoppers is offering an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

MORE: Baltimore organization mourns loss of youth intern killed at Inner Harbor

Inner Harbor Shooting

Police released a photo of suspects — two young boys — riding a blue scooter.

Neal Mack, 17, was killed in the shooting around 7:30 p.m. on May 28. A teenage girl was also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro CrimeStoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments / 15

Thomas Daywalt
3d ago

It's sad to say but this photo doesn't help the general public in Baltimore city cause this photo just identified most of the City's youth, the only one's that can help is the relatives

Reply(1)
7
tevin moss
2d ago

We have 4k res cameras an stuff these days you telling me they can't pin point who they are?

Reply
6
Related
WBAL Radio

Double shooting results in one death

A double shooting left one man dead in East Baltimore last night. Police responded to McAleer Court around 8:30 p.m. where they found two men shot. A 28-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot to his leg. A 32-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot & Killed In Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge Neighborhood

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Baltimore’s Carrollton Ridge neighborhood, authorities said. Officers were on patrol about 6:45 a.m. when they responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 1900 block of Ramsay Street, Baltimore Police said. When they arrived, officers found an unidentified man who had been shot multiple times, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Looking For Missing 11-Year-Old Girl

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are asking for help finding an 11-year-old girl from Baltimore County who’s been missing for a month. Chayah Chasednaw Campbell was last seen about 9 a.m. May 5 in the Towson area, Baltimore County Police said Tuesday morning. Campbell was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt and blue bandana with black Nike Air Forces. Anyone who has seen the 11-year-old is asked to call 911 or 410-887-2369.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Police Make Arrest In Deadly Northwest Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 27-year-old man is under arrest in a deadly double shooting that unfolded in Northwest Baltimore back in April, authorities said Monday. Lamarr Candia of Gwynn Oak was taken into custody Friday on a warrant charging him with first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, and conspiracy to commit murder, among other offenses, online court records show. The charges stem from a shooting that unfolded about 8:45 p.m. April 29 at a gas station near the intersection of Liberty Heights Avenue and Garrison Boulevard, Baltimore Police said. Responding officers found two men who had been shot. The victims, identified as 33-year-old Robert Carter and 27-year-old Kennard Wilds, were taken to Sinai Hospital, where both later died of their injuries, police said. Based on details gleaned from a preliminary investigation, detectives believe Carter and Wilds were shot following an unspecified dispute. A warrant was issued for Candia’s arrest about a month later, though it was not immediately clear what led investigators to zero in on him. Court records show a preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for the afternoon of June 29 in Baltimore City District Court.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

DOUBLE MURDER: Baltimore Man Arrested In Major Homicide Case

A Baltimore man has been arrested for double homicide that occurred back in April, officials say. Lamarr Candia, 27, allegedly shot and killed Robert Carter, 33, and Kennard Wilds, 27, at a gas station on the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard shortly before 9 p.m., April 29, Baltimore Police say.
Wbaltv.com

Police searching for girl missing since May from Towson area

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who has been missing since early May. Please help located Chayah Campbell,11, who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds. She was last seen on May 5 around 9 a.m. in the Towson area. Campell was last wearing a gray sweatshirt, a blue bandana and black Air Force One's with a white Nike logo.
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Shot Following Large Fight Along Main Road In Baltimore’s Morrell Park

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Detectives are trying to find the person who shot a man in Morrell Park on Saturday night, according to authorities. Officers on patrol in Southwest Baltimore were initially sent to the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard to disperse a large fight at 10:43 p.m., police said. The officers heard a single gunshot as the crowd dispersed, police said. Afterward, they found a 31-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to authorities. Officers applied a chest seal to the man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southwestern District detectives at 410-396-2488. People who wish to provide anonymous tips can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
BALTIMORE, MD
#Shooting#Inner Harbor#City Police#Violent Crime
CBS Baltimore

Images Show Baltimore County Officer Leaving Hospital After Deadly Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities released images Monday of a Baltimore County police officer leaving the hospital following a deadly shootout over the weekend. One of the pictures shows the unidentified officer leaving University of Maryland Shock Trauma on Sunday evening in an arm cast and a wheelchair with help from a uniformed officer. The officer was injured Saturday night in an exchange of gunfire with an armed man while responding to an “unknown trouble call” at a Towson apartment building. Officers were called to the apartment complex near the corner of Virginia and East Pennsylvania avenues about 8:40 p.m. when they heard gunfire...
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Watch: Video Appears To Show Altercation That Led To South Street Mass Shooting

EDITORS NOTE: Warning. Some may find the video above disturbing. Two men have been taken into custody in connection to this mass shooting, including one of the men in this video.  PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A video provided to CBS3 from Philadelphia police shows what investigators believe may just have been the start of the mass shooting on South Street. Some may find the video disturbing.  Since Sunday, investigators have confirmed to Eyewitness News that this fight between three men was the start of trouble. The District Attorney’s Office says a man identified as Greg Jackson in video Eyewitness News has been showing shoots at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WUSA9

Woman shot outside McDonald's in Northwest, police say

WASHINGTON — A woman was shot outside a McDonald's restaurant parking lot in Northwest D.C., early Tuesday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said. WUSA9 employees called D.C. police after hearing multiple gunshots near the news station, just before 4 a.m. around Wisconsin Avenue and Van Ness Street NW. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

