The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says a crash Friday afternoon killed a motorcyclist.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Friday on Patterson, south of 136 th Avenue in Wayland Township.

Deputies say an SUV turned in front of the motorcycle and, despite attempted lifesaving measures, the motorcycle driver died on scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name yet, as its Crash Reconstruction Team continues to investigate.

