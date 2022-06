LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville actor with Down syndrome is hitting the small screen. David DeSanctis, a Down Syndrome of Louisville member, stars in the film "Color my World with Love." He plays the love interest in a movie about two people with Down syndrome who get engaged, but his fiancée's mother in the movie has concerns about the couple moving too fast.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO