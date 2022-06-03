ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'I would have drawn it up just like it happened': Texas routs Air Force in regional opener

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago

After splitting its first two games with Air Force this season, Texas earned the all-important tiebreaker on Friday afternoon.

Boosted by a big fifth inning, 12 hits and a solid start from Pete Hansen, Texas opened its 2022 NCAA Tournament run with an 11-3 win at UFCU Disch-Falk Field. The Longhorns advance to face Louisiana Tech in the Austin Regional's winners' bracket. That game will take place at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Texas (43-19) is the NCAA Tournament's ninth overall seed.

"If I could have drawn this game up today, I would have drawn it up just like it happened," Texas coach David Pierce said.

During UT and Air Force's midweek series in April, the two teams combined to score 38 runs. Friday's game, however, featured a marquee matchup on the mound. Texas started Hansen, a unanimous all-conference honoree who was 10-1 with a 3.01 ERA. Air Force countered with Paul Skenes and his 10-2 record and 2.42 ERA.

Over the first four innings, Hansen and Skenes produced similar stats. Hansen allowed four hits and two runs. Skenes gave up five hits and two of the three runs scored by Texas during that span were unearned.

The turning point occurred in the fifth inning.

To open the frame, Air Force (30-28) got its first two runners aboard before Hansen rallied. Facing the second, third and fourth batters in the Falcons' lineup, he got a strikeout, a fly ball and groundout.

"I just kind of let my defense work and kind of got just a little bit more locked in right there," Hansen said. "They're a good hitting team so if I make a mistake, they're gonna jump on it and they did that a couple of times today. I live for those kinds of hype moments."

Added Air Force's Gabriel Garcia, who said he got under a Hansen slider on his flyout to left field: "It was tough to bounce back from that."

Texas led off its half of the fifth with Ivan Melendez's double and a single by Murphy Stehly. Skenes was pulled after his 115th pitch of the afternoon hit Austin Todd and loaded the bases.

Facing reliever Rob Martin, Texas brought home the runners that Skenes put on base with a two-run single by Messinger and a bases-loaded plunking of Trey Faltine. The Longhorns eventually tacked on two more runs and exited the inning with an 8-2 advantage.

"Our lineup, one through nine, today just did a great job of just putting together quality at-bats," Messinger said.

Hansen wound up pitching 6 2/3 innings. He allowed eight hits, two walks and three runs, and he struck out five Falcons.

"This kid loves being in those big-game environments and he's been exceptional for us," Pierce said. "He might have to help us a little more in the regional."

With two outs and two runners on in the seventh inning, Texas turned the game over to its bullpen. Marcus Olivarez got out of the jam with a strikeout of Braydon Altorfer, who had homered during Air Force's 14-2 win in Austin on April 19 .

Olivarez allowed one hit in the eighth inning. Coy Cobb closed out the game by retiring three of the four batters he faced in the ninth.

Key play: In the third inning, Messinger gave Texas a 3-2 lead it wouldn't relinquish when his single drove in Stehly. On the play, Stehly scored from second base and beat a throw home from Garcia.

Messinger went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs scored. A graduate transfer from Kansas, he was making his NCAA Tournament debut in the 246th game of his collegiate career .

Notable number: 20. Todd was in the batter's box for 20 of the 115 pitches thrown by Skenes. Todd and Skenes had a 10-pitch battle that ended with a groundout in the third inning. In the fifth, Skenes' shift ended after he hit Todd with the seventh pitch of that lengthy at-bat.

In his last seven games, Todd has seen double-digit pitches on three occasions.

Up next: Texas doesn't have much familiarity with Louisiana Tech, which beat Dallas Baptist 12-5 on Friday night . Texas and Louisiana Tech (43-19) last met in 2010.

Air Force will face Dallas Baptist (34-23-1) in an elimination game that gets underway at noon Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman

