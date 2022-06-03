Here’s Utah’s new excessive speed law

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UTAH (ABC4) – In an effort to limit excessive speeding in Utah, the Department of Public Safety has enacted a new law to address the problem.

The law, which went into effect on May 4, states that a person driving at speeds of 105 miles per hour or greater can be charged with Reckless Driving, a Class B Misdemeanor.

In addition to the charge, any speed violation in excess of 100 miles per hour will result in a 150% enhanced fine.

Which roads will be closed this weekend for Utah Pride Fest?

Officials with the DPS say the change is meant to target the threat to safety created by those who choose not to drive responsibly.

Since 2020, the Utah Highway Patrol has issued close to 12,000 citations to drivers who choose to drive at extreme speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The DPS says this is “simply reckless and irresponsible driving behavior, and it puts everyone at risk.”

According to DPS, the odds of surviving a crash are horribly reduced at speeds over 100 miles per hour, while the odds of being in a crash increase significantly.

Comments / 19

Dwayne Schmitz
3d ago

Not going to work. Take their drivers license on the spot for 6 months and toe the vehicle and impound it for six months as well.

Reply(8)
8
darrell swallom
3d ago

Simply put, this new law is a farce!! The speed of 105 mph should be 90 mph. As usual, leaders in Utah are afraid to enact measures with teeth.

Reply(1)
4
Darren Tolentino
3d ago

What I don't get is: WHY ARE UTAH DRIVER'S IN A RUSH? TO GO WHERE? THERE'S "NOTHING HERE!" PLUS, EVERYTHING 'CLOSES AT 10:00p.m'

Reply
4
ABC4

Here’s when, where you can buy fireworks in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The countdown to July 4th is less than a month away and some may be wondering where they can buy fireworks here in the beehive state. Utah allows the sale of Class “C” fireworks to be sold throughout the state — but only during a specific time period. This year, Utahns can […]
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

One critically injured in rollover Mountain View Corridor crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition after a rollover crash near 6000 South on Mountain View Corridor. West Valley City police said the crash occurred around 5 a.m. Monday. An off-duty Salt Lake City police officer rolled up on the crash shortly after it happened and reported it to authorities.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
