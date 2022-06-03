Report: Erik Ten Hag Wants Frenkie De Jong to be the Face of Manchester United's Project

Erik Ten Hag wants to make Frenkie De Jong the face of Manchester United's rebuild and wants to make him the clubs statement signing this summer according to a new report.

Ten Hag is very keen on signing De Jong this summer and is said to be the main reason that United are pushing to pursue a deal.

United are in talks with both Barcelona and the player as they continue to work on a possible deal for the midfielder.

The Dutchman was reluctant to leave Barcelona but is now said to be more open to the move after being pushed out by the Barca hierarchy.

De Jong is currently on international duty for the Netherlands and highly impressed for his side against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League.

According to a new report from Fabrizio Romano via Managing Barca "Erik ten Hag is 100% convinced about Frenkie De Jong; he wants the player to be the face of Manchester United's project & become their statement signing."

United are now said to be prioritising the De Jong deal ahead of their other summer business which includes deals for the likes of Jurrien Timber and Darwin Nunez as they attempt to secure Ten Hag's star man.

