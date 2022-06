While a recent study found that new vehicle shoppers continue to warm up to EVs, some concerns still remain, including whether or not they’ll have the ability to easily find a charging station that functions properly. Ford CEO Jim Farley is well aware that current EV charging standards are a bit lacking, to say the least, even as the automaker continues to expand its network and charging solutions. That’s part of the reason why a number of specially-equipped Ford Mustang Mach-E models are already out patrolling EV chargers and identifying units that aren’t functioning properly via the automaker’s Charge Angels program. Regardless, a new study from the University of California, Berkeley has found that some EV chargers still suffer from major reliability issues.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO