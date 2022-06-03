Garth Brooks set to take Birmingham stage after seven years

HOT, HUMID DAYS; A FEW STORMS: It is that time of the year when the weather doesn’t change too much, and we have some risk of a shower or storm just about every afternoon. That will be the case this week; the forecast will include partly sunny, hot, humid days with highs around 90 degrees. And, on daily basis, we will deal with “scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms”. These are totally random, and come mostly between 2:00 and 10:00 p.m. The chance of any one spot (like your front yard) seeing rain daily is in the 40-50 percent range this week. Unfortunately it is just about impossible to identify the placement and timing of the afternoon storms in advance you just have to watch radar trends if you have something planned outdoors.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO