Tropical satellite has Alex moving away. High of 84 and low of 63 today. No rain yet today at the TV station. Terre Haute right now is warm and a south wind. Temps are warm. Dew points are high today. Water vapor satellite has lots of moisture over us. Satellite shows clouds here and rain on radar. Rain ends by Tuesday morning but more comes in for Wednesday afternoon. Then a break before more on Friday but looks pretty good for the weekend. Temps cool longer term. Tonight, showers and 65. Tomorrow, dry and 81. More rain on Wednesday and Friday but dry by the weekend.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 20 HOURS AGO