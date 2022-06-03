Olmsted County Sheriff's active shooter plan, 233 mass shootings so far in 2022
By Samantha Soto
KIMT
3 days ago
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - In light of recent mass shootings, law enforcement are continuing to do everything they can to keep community safe. There have been 233 mass shootings so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has a...
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection to crimes in northern Iowa that spanned into a traffic stop in Freeborn County. On May 20, a vehicle driven by Jacob Govern, 24, of Ledyard, was stopped in Freeborn County, and the vehicle came back stolen out of Kossuth County. Two...
RED WING, Minn. — One of four children pulled from the water near Ole Miss Marina on the Mississippi River Friday remains hospitalized, following a crash between a barge and boat. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says 5-year-old Vincent Koenig is still in the ICU at Mayo Clinic's pediatrics...
HOWARD COUNTY, Iowa - A report of an intoxicated and potentially homicidal subject resulted in the arrest of a 42-year-old Lime Springs man over the weekend. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a report of a vehicle in the ditch south of Lime Springs on Oak Ave just after 10 p.m.
An Albert Lea man facing several charges in Mower County District Court, including three felonies stemming from incidents that occurred in November of 2020 and March of 2021 has been sentenced to prison time. 31-year old Jamie John Kujak, who is currently incarcerated at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Moose...
(Red Wing, MN) -- A five-year-old boy is improving after he nearly drowned when his family's boat stalled and was hit by a barge. Rachel Koenig said on a CaringBridge website Monday that her son Vincent's brain scans were normal and that the boy is trying to move his extremities. He remains in critical condition.
Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
ROCHESTER, Minn.- Garage fires are typically one of the most common type of calls for the Rochester Fire Department each year. So far this year six of the 22 structure fires the department has responded to have involved a garage. According Rochester firefighter Isaac Molin garage fires often start when...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – Two teenagers were found dead Friday in a residence in Medford, Minnesota. According to Steele County Sheriff’s Office, it responded to a suspicious incident in the 200 block of 1st Street NW at 8:22 p.m. Upon arrival, assistance was requested from the Bureau of...
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One person is facing charges after a DWI crash that resulted in four people being hospitalized. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Friday night at the intersection of N. Broadway Ave. and 48th St. NE. The two-vehicle crash resulted in the driver, Patricia Price,...
McGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire on Sunday morning killed one person in a residence in McGregor, according to officials. At around 6:17 a.m., the Mar-Mac Police Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 800 block of Walton Street. Two people were inside at the time of the fire. One was able to escape, while the other one could not and was killed by the fire.
(ABC 6 News) - A Rochester woman was arrested Friday for allegedly causing an accident that injured four people in another car. Patricia Price, 48, faces charges of 2nd-degree driving while impaired, speed greater than reasonable, failure to yield to oncoming traffic, reckless driving, careless driving, Capt. James Schueller with the sheriff’s office said.
A Preston man who pleaded guilty to a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on December 11th, 2020 has been sentenced to prison time, plus fines and fees. 43-year old Scott Jason Kellogg was convicted and sentenced Friday to 57 months in prison, plus...
Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester convenience store was robbed Sunday night. Just before 8:00 pm, a man wearing a hoodie and covid mask entered the Casey’s General Store in the 1900 block of 7th St NW and pulled out a knife. Police say the man ordered the clerk to open the cash register. He then grabbed an unknown amount of cash and fled on foot.
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kicking in a woman’s door and threatening to kill her results in probation for a Rochester man. Joseph Stanley Cox, 38 of Kasson, was arrested on February 15 and charged with first-degree burglary, stalking, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Rochester police say there were called to the northwest part of the city by a woman who accused Cox of kicking down her door, entering her home, and then as the woman called 911, Cox allegedly made a cutting motion across his neck and said “you are dead.”
Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele has confirmed two people have died in a “suspicious incident” in Medford Friday night. The incident happened around 8:22 p.m. in the 200 block of 1st Street N.W. Thiele said two adults were found dead in the residence. No names have been released...
Rochester Police are seeking the public's help to identify a man who allegedly robbed a Casey's General Store on Sunday. According to police, the man was wielding a large knife, demanded money from a store employee and took off with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect is described as...
STAR PRAIRIE, Wis. (WCCO) — A head-on crash Saturday morning in western Wisconsin left two drivers dead and one passenger injured.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before noon on the 2000 block of STH 65 in Star Prairie, which is roughly 50 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
Investigators say that 26-year-old Louis Lazano, of Centuria, was traveling north on the road when his SUV crossed the center line and slammed into a southbound pickup driven by 53-year-old Eric Willey, of Osceola.
Both drivers died at the scene. Neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
Officials say these deaths mark the seventh and eighth traffic fatalities in St. Croix County so far this year.
“This has been a tragic week that has touched so many families, as we have lost five people on the roadways in St. Croix County in the last six days,” said Sheriff Scott L. Knudson, in a statement.
A passenger in Willey’s pickup, a 50-year-old woman, was hurt. Emergency crews brought her to Westfields Hospital for treatment. Her condition was not immediately known.
The crash remains under investigation.
HILLTOP, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was shot in a small Twin Cities suburb Saturday evening, and another man was arrested in connection with the incident.
The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to the 4700 block of Central Avenue Northeast in Hilltop around 7:45 p.m.
Officers learned a shooting occurred inside an apartment building, but they were unable to locate anyone with injuries. The sheriff’s office said a man later showed up at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. He is in stable condition.
Police also learned a vehicle left the scene after the shooting. Officers found that vehicle and arrested the man occupying it. He is being held at the Anoka County Jail awaiting charges.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Hilltop is a city of less than 800 people that lies within Columbia Heights.
