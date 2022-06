ROCHESTER, Minn. – Kicking in a woman’s door and threatening to kill her results in probation for a Rochester man. Joseph Stanley Cox, 38 of Kasson, was arrested on February 15 and charged with first-degree burglary, stalking, terroristic threats, and domestic assault. Rochester police say there were called to the northwest part of the city by a woman who accused Cox of kicking down her door, entering her home, and then as the woman called 911, Cox allegedly made a cutting motion across his neck and said “you are dead.”

21 HOURS AGO