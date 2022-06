ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — From start to finish, one man is trekking across the entire Appalachian Trail, but he’s in no rush. Some wait for the adventure of a lifetime, but for thru-hiker Jean-Paul Courville, his lifetime is an adventure. He has served in the Marine Corps, visited 51 different countries, and lived in places all over the world.

ROANOKE COUNTY, VA ・ 2 HOURS AGO