Texas State

Escaped killer dead, but not before five more victims are discovered

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago

The three week manhunt for a convicted killer in Texas is over. But not before a horrifying discovery.

Gonzalo Lopez is suspected of killing a family of five while on the run in Leon County. That includes at least two children. Lopez himnself is dead following a police chase and shootout near the Sam Antonio area.

Late Thursday night, state police spotted a pickup truck stolen from the murdered family in Jourdanton, which is south of San Antonio. After a chase that ended in a crash, Lopez got into a gunfight with police, who wounded him. He died after being taken into custody.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He escaped police custody on May 12, stabbing a correctional officer who was transporting him and other prisoners to Huntsville for a medical appointment.

NewsRadio 740 KTRH

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

