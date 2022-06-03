Escaped killer dead, but not before five more victims are discovered

The three week manhunt for a convicted killer in Texas is over. But not before a horrifying discovery.

Gonzalo Lopez is suspected of killing a family of five while on the run in Leon County. That includes at least two children. Lopez himnself is dead following a police chase and shootout near the Sam Antonio area.

Late Thursday night, state police spotted a pickup truck stolen from the murdered family in Jourdanton, which is south of San Antonio. After a chase that ended in a crash, Lopez got into a gunfight with police, who wounded him. He died after being taken into custody.

Lopez was serving a life sentence for capital murder out of Hidalgo County and attempted capital murder out of Webb County. He escaped police custody on May 12, stabbing a correctional officer who was transporting him and other prisoners to Huntsville for a medical appointment.