ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Majority Of Americans Identify As 'Pro-Choice' In Highest Level In Decades, Gallup Poll Finds

By Mary Papenfuss
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2tly_0fzwwloY00

A new Gallup poll has found that a majority of Americans — 55% — now identify as “pro-choice” in the abortion rights debate , the highest level in 27 years.

Gallup found in 1995 that 56% of Americans considered themselves pro-choice — supporting the right to have an abortion. After that and until the latest poll, the percentage fluctuated from 45% to 50%.

Lydia Saad, Gallup’s director for U.S. social research, attributed the rise in support for abortion rights to the fears that Roe v. Wade may be gutted in the wake of the leak of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ’s draft opinion that argued against the 50-year-old ruling that established the right.

“The prospect of the Supreme Court overturning the case that established women’s right to seek an abortion has clearly jolted a segment of Americans into identifying with the pro-choice side of the issue and expressing more unequivocal support for abortion being legal,” Saad wrote in the Gallup report.

The increase was driven by Democrats. Their identification as pro-choice rose from 70% to 88%, according to the poll.

Identification as “pro-choice” rather than “pro-life” also increased by 9 percentage points to 61% among women, by 12 points to 67% among adults ages 18 to 34, and by 9 points to 58% among adults ages 35 to 54.

There was no significant change among Republicans, independents, men or older Americans, Gallup found.

Among other findings, 39% of Americans identified as pro-life, the lowest percentage since 1996. And support for abortion being broadly legal increased 7 percentage points over the past year among political independents — but not among Republicans or Americans older than 55, according to the poll.

Gallup conducted its telephone survey of a nationally representative sample of 1,007 adults over three weeks, beginning May 2, the day Politico published Alito’s draft opinion. A final Supreme Court decision could be issued within weeks.

Other recent polls have also found majority support for a right to abortion, though numbers vary.

A Wall Street Journal poll found that more than two-thirds of Americans want to uphold Roe v. Wade , and most favor access to legal abortion for any reason. The Journal called the results a “four-decade evolution” in the nation’s viewpoint on abortion rights.

The poll, also taken after the leak of Alito’s draft opinion, was conducted with the nonpartisan National Opinion Research Center at the University of Chicago. It was released Thursday.

The survey found that 68% of those polled said they wouldn’t like to see the court completely overturn Roe.

The majority of respondents, 57%, said someone should be able to obtain a legal abortion for any reason — the highest percentage since NORC began asking the question every few years beginning in 1977, the Journal noted.

An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released in mid-May found that 64% of Americans opposed overturning Roe v. Wade (compared with 58% in the Gallup poll ).

In all the polls, support for abortion declined as the length of the pregnancy increased.

Check out the full Gallup poll report here .

The full NPR/PBS/Marist poll results are available here . Read more about the Wall Street Journal/NORC here .

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 61

Terry Allison
3d ago

I half to say thanks for this article.. because if the female is willing to get a abortion.. a kill a innocent person.. that's the type of female I don't want around me.. if she is willing to that who's to say she wouldn't do it to me also..... so I'll leave it like this... stud service available.. no marriage..

Reply(13)
6
245
3d ago

You lie. Most don’t want babies murdered. Media only pushing their own adgenda

Reply(9)
19
Stilgar
2d ago

And, I can do random samples of 1007 people (that's the sample size of this "study") and definitively "prove" that.... Trump won, Trump lost, aliens are real, aliens control the government, that a man can scientifically become a woman, that we all have a third eye, and that Star Wars is a good scify series. Only one of those things us ACTUALLY true, Tronald Dump lost. Polls are the biggest lie in human history unless your sample size exceeds 50% of the target population.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Michelle Obama raises eyebrows by using the word 'WOMXN' as she says Roe v Wade leak means 'millions will lose right to make decisions about their bodies'

Former First Lady Michelle Obama sparked debate on an Instagram post after she 'used the term womxn' when voicing her support for abortion care. Obama took to Instagram on Saturday to encourage voters to take part in the midterm primary elections, especially in states where a potential Supreme Court's Roe vs. Wade overturn would likely lead to abortion bans.
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

GOP voters who claim "antifa" did Jan. 6 stumped when asked “then why didn’t Trump stop it?”

MSNBC's Elise Jordan stumped a focus group of Republican voters who blamed left-wing protesters for the violence on Jan. 6, 2021. The "Morning Joe" contributor interviewed voters in Georgia, and the panel of Republicans parroted conspiracy theories to minimize the deadly riots and blamed anti-fascist factions for the violence, although all of the hundreds of individuals charged in connection with the insurrection appear to be Donald Trump supporters.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Americans#Pro Choice#Gallup Poll#Election#The Supreme Court#Democrats#Republicans#Independents
Law & Crime

‘Dire Consequences’: Justice Gorsuch Sides with Liberals Against Justice Barrett’s Majority Opinion in Immigration Case

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Nine Republicans vote "no" on bill that would help low-income parents access baby food amid shortage

Nine House Republicans voted against a bipartisan bill to help low-income mothers access baby food amid the national formula shortage. The bill, dubbed the "Access to Baby Formula Act" (HR 7791), was passed with 414 "yes" votes. The measure would allow the Department of Agriculture to waive restrictions on baby food for recipients of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Typically, WIC limits the range of baby food brands that parents can purchase through the federal program.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Center Square

U.S. Rep. Tom Reed resigns from Congress

(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, a Republican who represented Western New York for nearly a dozen years, announced his resignation on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Tuesday afternoon. The former mayor of Corning had previously indicated early last year that he might run...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

What Has Kamala Harris Accomplished So Far as Vice President?

It has been two years since President Joe Biden named Kamala Harris as his vice president, and just as many years since they were elected into the White House. While President Biden has been front and center when it comes to major issues such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, student loan forgiveness, and the ongoing pandemic, Harris has been busy working behind the scenes.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffPost

HuffPost

72K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy