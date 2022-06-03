Kansas City is celebrating Juneteenth all month long. Here are events across the metro

It’s that time of year again for the great jubilee that is Juneteenth . The official holiday is celebrated each year on June 19 and was recently declared a federal holiday in 2021 by President Biden.

Although it’s only been a national holiday for a short time, it is one of the longest standing African American holidays in U.S. history. Many know it as a day that celebrates the general emancipation of enslaved African Americans, but Juneteenth started in Galveston, Texas , after some of the last enslaved folks were notified of their freedom by federal troops over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863.

Since June 1865, the holiday has spread to nearly every corner of the country. Juneteenth is often marked with food and festivities. Some communities host parades and pageants, and others meditate on those who came before us with lessons and presentations.

Juneteenth was officially brought to Kansas City in 1980 by historian Horace Peterson III, who founded the Black Archives of Mid-America in 1974.

Now each year, people take to the streets to enjoy the smell of BBQ, strut down the Jazz District with the annual parade, watch local talent take the stage and relish in the legacy of freedom.

This year will be no different. Kansas City has a full line-up of events for the entire family. Here’s what you can expect now leading up to the official holiday on Sunday, June 19.

To learn more about the history of Juneteenth in Kansas City, visit here. And if we missed an event you think we should add to this list, just let us know at kcq@kcstar.com .

June 4: JuneteenthKC Cultural Parade

What time: Starts at noon

Where: 18th and Vine District

The parade is Kansas City’s largest procession of African American pride, and this year’s edition will feature over 100 entries. Jackson County executive Frank White Jr. will serve as the grand marshal.

What time: 2:30 to 4 p.m.

Where: Nelson-Atkins Art Museum.

Tickets for the performance from Kansas City native and four-time Grammy-award winning singer and songwriter Brian Kennedy cost $30 for the general public and $24 for museum members. Register your spot .

What time: 11-11:40 a.m.

Where: Atkins Auditorium at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Smith will lead a live performance featuring local performers and yogis as they breathe, sing and create movement while draped in fabrics. Smith’s exhibition will also be on display at the Nerman Museum of Contemporary Art from now until July 31.

What time: Noon to 4 p.m.

Where: 800 E 18th St.

Join The Black Pantry and KC Black Owned for an afternoon of drinks, shopping and good vibes.

What time: All Day

Where: Johnson County Museum at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

This free exhibit will explore the history of redlining and its impact on our communities.

What time: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, 8700 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park

This is the first ever Juneteenth celebration at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center, and it’ll be filled with art, music, food and more.

What time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 3004 N 27th St, Kansas City, Kansas

Come on out and celebrate the holiday with Wyandotte County. Local food, music, public speakers and more are on the schedule for this event.

June 18: JuneteenthKC Heritage Festival

What time: Noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 18th and Vine District

You’ll be here for a good time and a long time. The heritage festival features performances, spoken word, puppeteers, face painters, food, drinks and a whole lot more.

June 18: Juneteenth Parade and Festival

What time: 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Bob Dougherty Park in Leavenworth

The parade route starts in downtown Leavenworth and ends at Bob Dougherty Park, where the festival begins. Enjoy live music, food from local vendors and games.

Time: Starts at noon

Where: 104 ½ W 39th Street

There will be local authors selling their work, some special performances and other businesses, vendors and music provided by DJ Jay 3 .

JuneteenthKC has a community calendar filled with more events celebrating the holiday throughout the month in Kansas City. Check out the full list here . If we missed something you think should be on this list, let us know at kcq@kcstar.com.