ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Sun Sets On New Jersey Garden Center After 102 Years Of Business

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04zqtV_0fzwvoQW00
Williams Nursery Photo Credit: Williams Nursery Facebook

A garden center loved by greenskeepers in New Jersey for more than a century will be closing its doors.

The Williams Nursery in Westfield announced its closing Thursday, June 2 on Facebook.

"A lot of memories get created when you plant something, the post read, in part. "Hopefully you can look at some of your plants, and think back to when you bought it and think of us."

William “Edward” Williams and his son, Roy Williams, planted the seeds at the 13-acre property in 1920. That was back when nearly half of the property was deeded to the Union County Park System through the newly created Green Acres program, the nursery's website says.

The Williams family spent years cultivating their shop into one of the most trusted and diverse nurseries in the area.

And so, when it came time to close, hearts broke.

The Williams Nursery's Facebook post announcing its closing garnered hundreds of comments from longtime employees and devoted customers alike.

"Thank you for the generations of institutional knowledge, for the Easter Egg Hunts and Fall activities, for always being able to solve a garden dilemma, hosting workshops & classes, for an amazing gift shop and always being a wonderful resource for the community," one customer wrote.

"Williams Nursery's generosity is widespread and mostly under the radar. David has been an amazing asset to many local and state organizations, always offering to help with needed. Sad to see the business go but happy the family can end on a high note."

"What a wonderful garden center," another said.

"My mother shopped here, and I shopped here. Thank you for introducing me to Sungold cherry tomatoes! Williams Nursery was a lovely, quiet place to contemplate what to plant. Great help always was there when I needed it. It tugs at me to see you go, just like I miss Geiger’s and Stuernagels, two other wonderful Springfield Avenue institutions. I appreciate your oasis and wonderful quality of plants."

The last day of operation for the 102-year-old business will be July 3.

Williams Nursery, 524 Springfield Ave., Westfield

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 4

Related
roi-nj.com

Kislak sells Monmouth County apartment complex for $29M

Keyport Village Apartments, a 132-unit complex in Monmouth County, sold for $29 million, according to a Monday announcement from the Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. Kislak marketed the property at 251 Atlantic St. in Keyport on an exclusive basis, with President Robert Holland and Executive Vice President Barry Waisbrod managing the assignment on behalf of the seller, Keyport Village Apartments DE LLC. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser, a longtime client.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

A Fantastic Day Trip To Go Strawberry Picking in New Jersey

It is that time of year for strawberry lovers to unite and enjoy the delicious "Jersey" fruit grown right here in the Garden State. It's strawberry season and many farms around New Jersey are ready to host you and your picking parties. Numerous farms in New Jersey have "ready to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sun Sets On#The Williams Nursery
Jersey Family Fun

Regatta Playground in West Orange NJ

The Regatta Playground in West Orange opened in the summer of 2014 and is a stand alone feature of the South Mountain Recreation Complex. It is a magnificent playground, one of New Jersey’s best playgrounds!. 10 Things to Know About Regatta Playground in West Orange New Jersey. As part...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

This N.J. house just sold for $301K over its asking price

Offering the list price for a home in some New Jersey communities isn’t nearly enough. And one place where that’s the case is Montclair. Homes in this Essex County town regularly sell for 30% over asking price, said Paula Cardenas, an agent with Signature Realty. She listed a...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
morristowngreen.com

The Morris Plains Farmers Market opens for 20th season, June 11

The Morris Plains Farmers Market will celebrate its 20th Anniversary on opening day, June 11, 2022. The Market is open from 9 am – 1 pm every Saturday through Oct. 8 at 771 Speedwell Ave., the Speedwell Avenue Extension, across from The Plaza Restaurant and Taylor’s Consignment Shop.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
PhillyBite

10 Best Bars and Taverns on Long Beach Island NJ

If you're looking for some recommendations for the best bars and taverns in Long Beach Island, NJ, look no further than this list. We've reviewed Hudson House Bar, Terrace Tavern, Nardi's Tavern, and Tuckers Tavern and compiled the information to help you decide where to spend your evening. Take a look below for more details on these venues and check out The Best Places to Stay on LBI.
RESTAURANTS
boozyburbs.com

NYC Restaurant Chain is Expanding to New Jersey

One of the latest upcoming NYC restaurants to expand across the Hudson is Naya, which is expected to open an outlet in Paramus. Founded in 2010, the chain already operates ten locations with at least three more scheduled. It’s known for Middle Eastern food that’s “cooked from scratch with quality...
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Voice

House Fire Displaces South Jersey Residents

Several residents were displaced by a house fire in South Jersey, authorities said. On Monday, June 6, at 7:44 pm, Gloucester Township police responded to Mulberry Street, in the Sicklerville Section of Gloucester Township for a report of a house fire. Police found heavy fire and smoke from the residence....
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Top mispronounced towns that show you’re not from NJ

There are certain tells when it comes to learning whether you are from New Jersey or if you are just passing through — or you're a transplant from another state. First of all, it's in the title. We're "New Jerseyans." If you say you're "going to the beach," you...
POLITICS
Morristown Minute

Tri-County Fair Returns to Morris County

Next week, starting June 16 through June 19, the Tri-County Fair comes to the Morris County area at the 107-acre site of Christ Church. The excitement of carnival attractions, rides, games, live music, fireworks, and more is coming back to the Morris County area at the sprawling 107-acre site of Christ Church located at 140 Green Pond Road, Rockaway, NJ 07866 – Exit 37 off of RT-80.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
287K+
Followers
44K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George's, St. Mary's, and Washington Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Suffolk, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy