Sun Sets On New Jersey Garden Center After 102 Years Of Business

A garden center loved by greenskeepers in New Jersey for more than a century will be closing its doors.

The Williams Nursery in Westfield announced its closing Thursday, June 2 on Facebook.

"A lot of memories get created when you plant something, the post read, in part. "Hopefully you can look at some of your plants, and think back to when you bought it and think of us."

William “Edward” Williams and his son, Roy Williams, planted the seeds at the 13-acre property in 1920. That was back when nearly half of the property was deeded to the Union County Park System through the newly created Green Acres program, the nursery's website says.

The Williams family spent years cultivating their shop into one of the most trusted and diverse nurseries in the area.

And so, when it came time to close, hearts broke.

The Williams Nursery's Facebook post announcing its closing garnered hundreds of comments from longtime employees and devoted customers alike.

"Thank you for the generations of institutional knowledge, for the Easter Egg Hunts and Fall activities, for always being able to solve a garden dilemma, hosting workshops & classes, for an amazing gift shop and always being a wonderful resource for the community," one customer wrote.

"Williams Nursery's generosity is widespread and mostly under the radar. David has been an amazing asset to many local and state organizations, always offering to help with needed. Sad to see the business go but happy the family can end on a high note."

"What a wonderful garden center," another said.

"My mother shopped here, and I shopped here. Thank you for introducing me to Sungold cherry tomatoes! Williams Nursery was a lovely, quiet place to contemplate what to plant. Great help always was there when I needed it. It tugs at me to see you go, just like I miss Geiger’s and Stuernagels, two other wonderful Springfield Avenue institutions. I appreciate your oasis and wonderful quality of plants."

The last day of operation for the 102-year-old business will be July 3.

Williams Nursery, 524 Springfield Ave., Westfield

