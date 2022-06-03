‘He was such a good man,’ Former patient of slain Oklahoma doctor mourns loss after Tulsa mass shooting

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) – A former patient of slain Dr. Preston Phillips is sharing a personal tribute, as she credits the surgeon for saving her life.

Dr. Phillips was brutally gunned down on Wednesday at a Tulsa hospital, along with Dr. Stephanie Husen, receptionist Amanda Glenn and patient William Love.

Tulsa Police say the suspected gunman, Michael Louis, carried a note that indicated his plans to kill Dr. Phillips and anyone who stood in his way.

“He was such a good man. I just couldn’t believe that somebody would do something so horrible to him,” said Missy Fox, a patient Dr. Phillips performed two surgeries on. “He saved me… It’s like I lost a family member.”

Before meeting the doctor, Fox said she had a constant pain running through her leg.

“It went all the way down, but it felt like a numbing [feeling], like when your leg goes to sleep,” said Fox. “It just ran all the way back down into my toes.”

Fox said her pain became incredibly unbearable. She decided to see Dr. Phillips, in addition to getting the opinions of several other surgeons.

She was warned that if she didn’t undergo an operation, she could become “crippled.”

“It was going to get to the point where I was not going to be able to walk,” said Fox.

Resolving her pain required two surgeries. One in 2019 and another in 2020, both performed by Dr. Phillips.

Fox praised him for being with her every step of the way.

“He held my hand, he was so kind-hearted about it… He took a lot of effort into making you feel comfortable,” said Fox. “He came and visited me in the hospital several times making sure I was OK. I look at that as a true friendship, [as] a doctor that is caring.”

As she was on the verge of never being able to walk again, Fox said she is eternally grateful for Dr. Phillips’ heroics.

“I couldn’t bend down,” said Fox. “That is easy now for me. There’s no pain, no sciatic nerve pain, no nothing. I am so free, my body’s free.”

She adds that the loss of the surgeon will be felt throughout the entire Tulsa community.

The Tulsa Community Foundation has a Saint Francis Employee Emergency Fund set up to help members of the Saint Francis family.

