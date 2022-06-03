ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Investigators: East Troublesome Fire was human-caused

By Alex Rose
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nf5Cz_0fzwv7ke00

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — One of the largest wildfires in Colorado history was started by humans, according to investigators with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.

Investigators have been looking into the fire’s origin since it began on Oct. 14, 2020. Investigators said that it may have been caused by a hunter or backcountry camper based on the time of year and location.

Photos: East Troublesome Fire

Investigators didn’t rule out that the initial spark may have been accidental, tracing the origin northeast of Kremmling in the Arapaho National Forest.

Crews are still investigating the fire, which killed two people, and are working to identify the person or people responsible.

The fire exploded between Oct. 20-23, growing about 18,000 to 87,000 acres per day. It was fueled by dry conditions, beetle-killed trees and strong winds, and grew from 18,550 acres to 187,964 acres in that time.

Watch: Security camera shows East Troublesome Fire approaching home

The fire was completely contained on Nov. 30, 2020, after burning a total of 193,812 acres. Roughly 366 homes were burned, along with 214 outbuildings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Grand County, CO
City
Kremmling, CO
Grand County, CO
Crime & Safety
CBS Denver

Missing Tuber Found After Hours-Long Search Of Poudre River

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– A missing tuber was located Saturday night after an hours-long search of the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Fort Collins police, Poudre Fire Authority and Larimer County search crews searched the river and the shoreline starting about 4 p.m. Saturday. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) After over 2 hours of searching along the shore and from the air with a drone, crews transitioned to a land-focused search. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) The man was found safe shortly after 8 p.m. (credit: Poudre Fire Authority) Firefighters said now is a dangerous time to float the river as snowmelt makes the river deeper, faster and colder.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1230 ESPN

Man Arrested for Bomb Threat at Colorado McDonald’s

A man has been arrested for giving a bomb threat at a McDonald's restaurant in Colorado. Who is the Colorado Man Arrested for the Bomb Threat?. The man that was arrested has been identified as 39-year-old Robert Lantz of Fountain, Colorado, a town located just south of Colorado Springs off of I-25.
FOUNTAIN, CO
OutThere Colorado

BREAKING: "Life-threatening" hail situation in Colorado's Crowley County, baseball-size hail

According to the National Weather Service, a life-threatening situation is underway in southeast Colorado's Crowley County due to baseball-size hail. Those in the area are told to seek shelter immediately. The warning is part of a greater 'severe thunderstorm warning' that's active until 5 PM. Tennis ball-size hail is also expected in Sugar City.
CROWLEY COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arapaho National Forest#Nexstar Media Inc
OutThere Colorado

Missing hiker results in scare on Colorado's pay-to-climb fourteener

On Saturday morning, Alamosa Search and Rescue asked Colorado's mountain climbing community for information related to a 69-year-old man thought to be missing in the area of 14,047-foot Culebra Peak. A Sangre de Cristo range peak, Culebra Peak is unique in that climbing it is highly regulated via a fee from the private land owner, who limits how many people can climb the mountain each day. Because of this, the mountain is known for its remote, rugged feel, with a trail that isn't defined in some areas.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
OutThere Colorado

Recovery from Hayman fire continues 20 years later, with lessons learned being applied

Twenty years can feel like ancient history. To many affected by the Hayman fire, it seems like yesterday. “It’s still pretty vivid for most of the people who lived here,” said Steven Brown, a bank loan officer by profession. Since 2005, he’s also worn the hat of volunteer fire chief for the Mountain Communities Fire Department in the Douglas County subdivision of Westcreek, which lost 100 structures.
COLORADO STATE
aboutboulder.com

Boulder County’s Moose Population is Thriving – Best Places to View Them

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado now has nearly 3,000 moose, and the moose population in Boulder County is thriving.” I think moose took off in the county once they got here,” said Dave Hoerath, a wildlife biologist with Boulder County Parks & Open Space, “because we have some very good habitat in the high country: willows and bottoms in the City of Boulder Watershed lands, as well as some of the alpine meadows in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.” Given our desirable moose habitat, where might you find them in Boulder County’s open spaces? While moose can be seen almost anywhere in Boulder County, the majority of sightings occur at Mud Lake and Caribou Ranch Open Space near Nederland, and they are also frequently reported at the Forestry Sort Yards and Reynolds Ranch.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Colorado Paranormal Group Speaks to Spirits in Escalante Canyon

Western Colorado's Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators took a recent trip to Escalante Canyon looking to speak to spirits and found what they were looking for. Escalante Canyon, Colorado is located on 650 Road south of Grand Junction and west of Delta. The particular area that the Hotchkiss Paranormal Investigators focused on was the railroad tracks on Escalante Canyon Road in Delta, Colorado 81416.
DELTA, CO
CBS Denver

Edwin Solano Turns Self In After Deadly Hit & Run With Pedestrian On South Broadway

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Englewood said the suspect driver wanted in a deadly hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead, turned himself in on Sunday. The crash happened in the 4400 block of South Broadway on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) Officers rushed to the scene about 8:37 a.m. where the suspect vehicle had rolled over onto its roof. Investigators determined that the pedestrian was crossing South Broadway when the adult male was struck by the suspect vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The car collided with the pedestrian before smashing into the brick building at 4455 South Broadway. Witnesses told CBS4...
KREX

KREX

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy