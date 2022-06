MTV is expanding its Challenge programming with a six-part docuseries about the popular competition series, titled The Challenge: Untold History. The Challenge: Untold History takes viewers behind the scenes of The Challenge, showing the conception and evolution of the show, with commentary from producers, competitors, media analysts, and famous fans. The docuseries will feature more than 30 past competitors, including Wes Begmann, Johnny “Bananas” and Devenazio, as they reflect on their time on the series. In addition to iconic contestants, famous fans of the series like Kim Kardashian, Vernon Davis, and Lindsey Jacobellis are set to appear.

