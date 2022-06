It’s difficult to admit, but Connie and I were artfully scammed earlier this spring. If the scammers had gotten by with the fraud, it would have cost us close to $700. It all started in March when I mentioned to Connie that I’d like to see the Broadway touring company musical “Come From Away” when it played at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD, in May.

