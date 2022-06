On Friday, Lees Market of Westport shared the heavy news about the passing of their beloved employee, Mike Hanley. Hanley’s personality and work ethic were huge factors in the success of Lees Market over the years, and if you are from the Westport area, you are all too familiar with the smiling face that had been staring back at you from the meat counter for the past 40 years.

