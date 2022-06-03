ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagles place three-time Pro Bowl G Brandon Brooks on reserve/retired list

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Offensive guard Brandon Brooks' retirement is official. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Back in January after the 2021 season concluded, Philadelphia Eagles guard Brandon Brooks announced his retirement as an active NFL player.

It appears the 32-year-old hasn't had any second thoughts about that decision.

Per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, Brooks officially landed on the reserve/retired list ahead of the weekend. The news isn't shocking, as injury woes kept him a spectator throughout much of the past two years.

Brooks missed the entire 2020 season after he went down with a torn Achilles before the start of that campaign. The three-time Pro Bowl selection then suffered a torn pectoral muscle in Week 2 last fall and never returned to the field before he called time on his career.

As Dave Zangaro noted for NBC Sports Philadelphia in January, the Eagles restructured Brooks' contract after last season to reduce his salary-cap number by slightly under $12 million. Per league rules, though, he had to file his retirement paperwork after June 1 for this to take effect.

Brooks first entered the NFL when the Houston Texans selected him in the third round of the 2012 draft, but he enjoyed his best years after he joined the Eagles as a free agent in 2016. Along with Pro Bowl nods from 2017-2019, he earned a championship ring as part of the Eagles team that defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

