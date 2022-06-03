ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

Battle against invasive species targets Brule River

By Maria Lockwood
Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUPERIOR — Explore the Brule River while protecting it from invasive plants during a series of volunteer opportunities led by Zach Stewart, natural resources specialist and aquatic invasive species coordinator for Douglas County. Groups of volunteers will meet at designated locations and spend the day controlling invasive plants...

www.superiortelegram.com

