St. Vincent Channels Her Inner Disco Queen on ‘Funkytown’ Cover for ‘Minions’ Soundtrack: Listen

St. Vincent is ready to go to “Funkytown” — are you ready? The singer released her cover of the Lipps Inc. classic on Friday (June 3), which appeared on the forthcoming soundtrack for Dreamworks’ Minions: Rise of Gru soundtrack.

The reimagined track, which was produced by Jack Antonoff — who additionally curated the soundtrack, and is featured on it alongside his band, Bleachers — sees the singer tapping into the song’s disco roots. Artfully placed autotune to her vocals and distorted strings sets the “Funkytown” cover apart from the original, while the video for the track shows a Minion-ified version of Vincent, complete in a maroon suit and her signature blonde bob and bangs.

H.E.R. , Bleachers , Phoebe Bridgers , Kali Uchis , Thundercat , and Caroline Polachek are also set to be featured on the Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, in addition to Weyes Blood , Brockhampton and more.

More covers set to be included on the soundtrack are Bridgers’ interpretation of The Carpenters’ “Goodbye to Love,” the Bleachers’ version of John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!,” H.E.R.’s cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s “Dance to the Music,” the Minions themselves tackling Simon & Garfunkel’s “Cecilia,” and more. Meanwhile, Diana Ross and Tame Impala ‘s collaboration for the soundtrack, titled “Sunshine,” arrived on May 19 .

The Minions: The Rise of Gru soundtrack, which is available to pre-order now, will be released on July 1 — the same date of the movie’s theater-only release. Listen to St. Vincent’s version of “Funkytown” — and revisit the fun trailer for Minions: Rise of Gru — below.