Image Source: Getty / The Chosunilbo JNS / Imazins. BTS ARMY are in a frenzy: it appears a collaboration between BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth is in the works. Eagle-eyed fans have picked up on numerous clues that might point to the duo teaming up on Puth's upcoming single. Titled "Left And Right," the track will mark the third offering — following lead single "Light Switch" and its follow-up "That's Hilarious" — from Puth's self-titled third studio album, "Charlie" (which is set to drop this year). The American singer-songwriter has been dropping hints that his new release will feature another artist. The cryptic and not-so-subtle Easter eggs from both sides have fans on high alert for a collab. So, is there any truth to the collaboration rumors between the K-pop superstar and the "Attention" singer? Let's break it all down ahead.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO