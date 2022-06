At 78 years old, C-47 "That's All, Brother" is keeping alive the memory of the young paratroopers who jumped from the plane into Normandy, France, on D-Day -- June 6, 1944. "This was the first plane in on D-Day," said Ray Clausen. "That make this probably the most historically significant [World War II] Allied airplane still flying anywhere in the world today."

SAN MARCOS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO