Trivia nights are quickly becoming the next new IT thing in the Yakima Valley. For a lot of us geeks and nerds, trivia nights have been a thing to do in Yakima for years. I have been at quite a few trivia nights at places like the Yakima Sports Center and a local brew pub. If you keep your eyes open, you'll see that more and more trivia night spots are popping up all over the place, which makes my geeky heart happy.

YAKIMA, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO