A judge has overturned the conviction of Margaret Rudin, a woman accused of killing her husband on December 18, 1994, reports the New York Daily News. She was the wife of a millionaire real estate developer, who police accuse of shooting him while he slept, then burning his remains in the desert outside of the city, according to court documents. By the time fishermen found 64-year-old Ron Rudin a month later, along the Colorado River reservoir shoreline, there was nothing but his skull and some charred remains, police say.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 5 HOURS AGO