Hibbing, MN

New maternity home for homeless, at-risk mothers opens on the Iron Range

By Nora McKeown
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Homeless or at-risk mothers on the Iron Range now have a new place to stay after a push from the community to bring a maternity home to Hibbing. Kim Fagen said she felt a call to help expecting mothers when she was on a walk...

CBS Minnesota

Grass Fire Burns Along Lake Minnetonka; Cause Suspected To Be Out Of Control Recreational Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka. The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened. (credit: CBS) No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.

