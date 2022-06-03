New maternity home for homeless, at-risk mothers opens on the Iron Range
By Nora McKeown
3 days ago
HIBBING, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Homeless or at-risk mothers on the Iron Range now have a new place to stay after a push from the community to bring a maternity home to Hibbing. Kim Fagen said she felt a call to help expecting mothers when she was on a walk...
Every pet owner in the Northland is wary of their four-legged friend having a confrontation with a porcupine. I've seen dogs owned by family members challenge a porcupine and wind up injured by a few quills stuck into them. That is traumatic enough and I can't imagine what the family...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- After a brief battle with cancer, City Councilor Renee Van Nett died Friday. Now, the community is remembering a woman who meant so much to the city. “We’re all dealing with the loss of Renee by sticking close to each other, by sticking by...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A park in Duluth received some spring cleaning Sunday courtesy of a local church. The Rock Hill Community Church held its annual Lincoln Park Clean Up and Picnic. It was the ninth year of the event. According to Sandi Larson, Coordinator of the Clean...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - June has arrived, and soon kids will be out for the summer. Often times parents struggle with what to do with kids at home. In this week’s Eye on Lifestyle, Nikki Karnowski of Metamorphosis Coaching, Consulting, and Training joined Natalie Grant on CBS 3 This Morning to share some fun ideas on engaging your kids and having your best summer vacation yet!
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - Juneteenth is now officially recognized as a federal holiday. Celebrations around the Northland may be bigger than ever this year. Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. The official date of the holiday is June 19th and the name ‘Juneteenth’ comes from...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Many people and their favorite four-legged friends came out to Bayfront Park Saturday for some paws-itevly fun times raising funds for Animal Allies. Sunday was the 30th annual Walk for Animals. The event featured food vendors, contests, games, and prizes, all in the name...
Back in April of 2021, the Duluth International Airport announced that low-cost carrier and Minnesota-based Sun Country airlines would begin offering flights from the Twin Ports. Last year, Sun Country offered flights to Fort Myers, Florida, perfect for Twins fans wanting to catch spring training, and Phoenix, Arizona, perfect for...
It's not every day that a movie is filmed here in Minnesota, but one is currently being made, and they need you to be the star. Ok, not the star, but the film's creators are looking for extras and are willing to pay you for your time. How cool would...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Monday, June 6, 2022, marks the last day to submit your opinions on whether a federal agency should re-issue a key permit for the proposed PolyMet copper-nickel mine. The hearings were held last month to determine whether the US Army Corps of Engineers will...
ISLAND LAKE, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- The 27th annual Kolar Toyota ALS Fishing Tournament was held this weekend. This year’s event raised $265,000, breaking the previous record of $244,000 raised in 2017. Anglers took off in four flights from Island Lake beginning at 7:00 Saturday morning, to catch...
DULUTH, MN-- The Duluth community will remember late Duluth City Councilor Renee Van Nett by lighting the Aerial Lift Bridge in her honor Monday night. Renee Van Nett died Friday after a brief battle with cancer. The bridge will be lit blue and yellow, which were both her campaign colors...
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Wake and funeral arrangements have been set to remember City Councilor Renee Van Nett, who passed away last Friday from cancer. A wake ceremony will be held Sunday, June 5th at 6:00 p.m. and a feast will follow that at 7:00 p.m. A second...
The Twin Ports area has a wealth of incredible restaurants that offer great variety to local diners and tourists alike. While we have many recognizable national chains, there are an incredible amount of awesome locally-grown favorites that residents consider hidden gems or tourists consider must-visit food stops. Among these local...
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - At the Richard I. Bong Veterans Historical Center in Superior on Saturday, some local students got the chance to learn about the application process for the United States Military Service Academies. The event was one of three “Military Service Academy Days” held in the...
This weekend was the deadliest weekend this year for shootings in the U.S. With growing debate in Washington, D.C., we asked Minnesotans the following questions about gun laws. Do you think things need to change with current national gun laws?. “Yes," said Sharon Kuesel. "The elephant in the room is...
INT’L FALLS/KABETOGAMA, MINN. –“Mother nature has not been kind to us this year so far at all. So every week it’s like it could come up another foot, every week it could come up another foot, and it has.”. Northern Minnesota residents who border Canada continue...
EVELETH, MN-- Eveleth Police are asking the public for additional information in a stabbing investigation that happened Sunday night. Officers with the Eveleth Police Department responded to the incident at the 200 block of Cleveland Street in Eveleth. They found a 59-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. Police said he...
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth will soon be the starting point for a massive worldwide voyage. In the fall of 2023, Viking Cruise Lines will be sailing from Duluth to Antarctica. The ‘Longitudinal World Cruise’ will be a 71-day, eight-country, three continent voyage. It will take travelers from the world’s...
DULUTH, MN -- Duluth drivers will want to make a plan before a major road construction project starts in June. According to the City of Duluth, the 21st Avenue E. reconditioning project is set to begin Monday, June 20. Crews will be fixing the pavement and sidewalks, installing new traffic...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities say a recreational fire got out of control in the west metro, leading to a grass fire Friday afternoon along the eastern edge of Lake Minnetonka.
The Wayzata Fire Department says the fire started as something like a campfire and spread to dry grass in a swamp in Woodland, a town along Wayzata Bay. Nearly the entire swamp burned amid the dry and windy conditions, with about 75 acres of land left charred and blackened.
(credit: CBS)
No firefighters were hurt battling the flames, and there have been no reports of any other injuries. While one walkway leading to a dock was destroyed, no buildings were damaged.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is investigating the fire.
