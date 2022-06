The Mitchell City Council meets this evening at 6 PM at City Hall in downtown Mitchell. The agenda includes first reading on amending an ordinance regarding animals at large and first reading on amending an ordinance regarding vicious animals. The council will also consider action to approve an increase to the smart meter penalty. Tonight’s Mitchell City Council meeting is open to the public, is streamed online, and is televised locally. The agenda can be found here: https://www.cityofmitchell.org/AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_06062022-1083?html=true.

1 DAY AGO