Lake Land College Medical Assistant Graduates Honored At Pinning Ceremony

Duane Allen Wetherell, 73, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Duane was born on July 6, 1948, in Effingham, the son of Delano “Bud” LeRoy and Viola Ruth (Huffmaster) Wetherell. He taught us to look past our difficulties and find the beauty, for there is always beauty. He gave us the gift of unconditional love and taught us how to be happy by enjoying the simple joys in life like John Deere tractors, horses, attending church at Faith Lutheran in Shumway and spending time with his family, his church family and his ARC family. He was blessed with wonderful care and attention through the years by the entire staff at ARC, for that we will be forever grateful.

EFFINGHAM, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO