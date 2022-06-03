ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mattoon, IL

Lake Land College Medical Assistant Graduates Honored At Pinning Ceremony

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Lake Land College honored the medical assistant bridge program graduates...

Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Recognizes EMS Graduates at Annual Pinning Ceremony

Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Lake Land College recognized EMS program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony in May. The recipient of the Top Student Award for highest score in the program was Joseph Batusich. The Professional Development for overall growth in skills and confidence went to Jordan Disch. Adam Payne earned...
MATTOON, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham Knights Of Columbus Announce Scholarships, Awards And Donations

Effingham Knights of Columbus Council 665 is happy to announce the 2021-2022 scholarship and Christian Athlete Award winners. Each year the council awards up to eight $500 scholarships to deserving graduating senior students. The requirements for eligibility are: either the applicant or their father needed to be a member in good standing in Council 665, the student needed to show excellence in academics and extracurricular activities, the student needed to lack any infractions in conduct and they needed to submit a 400-500 word essay on this year’s topic. The topic for this year’s essay was “The Responsibility of a Catholic in Today’s Society”.
EFFINGHAM, IL
nowdecatur.com

Taylorville Memorial Foundation Names Nursing Scholarship Recipient

June 6, 2022 – Kacey Swisher is the recipient of the 2022 Carolyn M. Butterfield Trust Nursing Scholarship awarded by the Taylorville Memorial Foundation. Swisher was awarded $1,000. Swisher is an honors student at Illinois College majoring in nursing. This is the second consecutive year that Swisher has been...
TAYLORVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County MAPPING Program (PAVE) Announces Strategic Vision

Effingham County engaged in the MAPPING The Future of Your Community program through the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University throughout the month of April and May to take a proactive approach to planning for community and economic development, thus creating PAVE: Promoting a Vision for Effingham County.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Our Vermilion County Hero For June is Melissa Spencer

This month’s Vermilion County Hero is Melissa Spencer, a RN at Carle in Danville. She was nominated by Amanda Hardwick, who spoke about Melissa’s dedication to her patients before self. Melissa talks about how it was her mother that guided her towards a career in nursing which she...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wmay.com

Springfield Clinic To Start Work On New Pediatrics Facility

Ground will be broken this week on a new pediatrics building for Springfield Clinic. The 40-thousand square foot building 0n Old Jacksonville Road will replace two existing pediatrics centers for the clinic. Officials say it will feature 60 exam rooms, on-site laboratory and radiology, and a pediatric urgent care unit. They say the facility is designed to ensure that children can get the care they need when they need it, in a comfortable environment.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Virtual Job Fair – June 16th

The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Effingham County Chamber, and EC Jobs are partnering together to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair on June 16th from 10:00am-12:00pm. We are excited to bring this virtual opportunity to Effingham County and the surrounding areas. The VJF is a great way for job seekers...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Hazel Jane (Kirchhoff) Kingery, 85

Hazel Jane (Kirchhoff) Kingery, 85, of Effingham, passed away in her home, surrounded by her family at 4:18 a.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery at a later date.
EFFINGHAM, IL
washingtonlatest.com

Christian Student Files Federal Lawsuit after Illinois University Punishes Her for Sharing Her Beliefs with Classmates

A female Christian student is suing her former graduate school, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE), after the university disciplined her for sharing her Christian and conservative views with fellow students. In February, officials at SIUE issued no-contact orders against 26-year-old Maggie DeJong, who graduated from the school last month, after...
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Duane Allen Wetherell, 73

Duane Allen Wetherell, 73, of Effingham, IL passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, in HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL. Duane was born on July 6, 1948, in Effingham, the son of Delano “Bud” LeRoy and Viola Ruth (Huffmaster) Wetherell. He taught us to look past our difficulties and find the beauty, for there is always beauty. He gave us the gift of unconditional love and taught us how to be happy by enjoying the simple joys in life like John Deere tractors, horses, attending church at Faith Lutheran in Shumway and spending time with his family, his church family and his ARC family. He was blessed with wonderful care and attention through the years by the entire staff at ARC, for that we will be forever grateful.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Effingham County Health Department Announces 36 New Positive Cases Last Week

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- The Effingham County Health Department (ECHD) announces 36 new cases of COVID have been reported from Friday, May 27 through Thursday, June 2. This week’s 36 cases, show another marked increase on previous weeks’ numbers: May 20 to May 26 there were 27 cases, May 13 to May 19 there were 18 cases. May 6 to May 12 there were 15 cases, and April 29 to May 5 there were 12 cases.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Food giveaway to be held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Jewish Community Relations Council of Springfield will be hosting a food giveaway this Friday for people living in Sangamon County. The giveaway will take place at Temple Israel, located at 1140 West Governor Street starting at 11:30 a.m. The event will last until the food runs out. All residents of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
CNHI

New Danville youth organization installs officers

DANVILLE— Danville and Vermilion County has had a new youth organization for three years: DeMolay. DeMolay is a youth organization for young men ages 12-21 where they have fun, learn leadership skills and enjoy fellowship and brotherhood. On Sunday May 15, L. L. Lockard Chapter Order of DeMolay, located...
DANVILLE, IL
Effingham Radio

Boil Order For Bent Tree Drive Lifted

The City of Effingham Water Department has lifted the boil order for Bent Tree Drive from West Evergreen to Crestwood Drive on both sides of the street. The City of Effingham Water Department thanks you for your cooperation in this matter.
EFFINGHAM, IL
foxillinois.com

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes debut in Robin Roberts Stadium

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - College summer baseball is back in the capital city! The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes debuted in Robin Roberts Stadium Saturday in front of an estimated 3,000 fans. The 'Shoes are part of the Prospect League and played their first three games of the season on the road....
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WTHI

Old Glory Relay makes a stop in Casey, Illinois

CASEY, IL. (WTHI) - Here's a cool story!. There is a single American flag traveling across the country as we speak. On Sunday, it made a stop in Casey, Illinois. It is part of an event called the Old Glory Relay. Team Red, White, and Blue is a non-profit that...
CASEY, IL
Effingham Radio

Mildred D. “Millie” Wendt, 91

Mildred D. “Millie” Wendt, 91 of Effingham, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Friday morning at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham. Memorial donations may be given to St. Anthony Schools or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Monday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 36 year old Heather R. Osborn of Effingham for possession of a hypodermic needle, controlled substance, meth 5<15g, and possession of 5<15g of meth with intent to deliver. Heather was taken to the Effingham County jail. Effingham Police arrested 45 year old Corey W. Dasenbrock of Effingham...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
edgarcountywatchdogs.com

IDOT Confirms Investigation Over Alleged Shooting of Firearm at Work –

After we published the article on the allegation that an IDOT employee fired his personal firearm at work after a workplace prank on him by other IDOT workers (here), the Illinois Department of Transportation responded to our request for comment with the following statement:. Here’s our response to your inquiry:...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Area Fourth of July FIREWORKS!

BOOM! Champaign-Urbana loves fireworks, especially around the Fourth of July. That’s why we’ve created this list of upcoming Champaign-Urbana area fireworks displays on or around July 4. Fireworks for days and days!. Spectacular fireworks displays go up all around the Champaign-Urbana area. Some of our favorite shows to...
CHAMPAIGN, IL

