Sarasota, FL

Here's What to Expect from the Tropical Disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico Right Now

sarasotamagazine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA tropical disturbance in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico may become Tropical Storm Alex—the season's first named storm in what is expected to be a very active hurricane season. On April 15, Sarasota's Climate Adaptation Center (CAC) forecast 22 named storms this season, the sixth straight year with an above-normal number...

