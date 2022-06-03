Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You might want to sit down when you open your electric bill this summer. Rates are high - and expected to get higher. Summer months in Texas traditionally equal higher electric bills, but experts said this year will bring extra sticker shock if you aren't locked into a contract that goes through the summer."For some people, it's probably up 50% to 70%," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. "If you are paying $100, you're probably going to be paying $150, $170." Bullock said Texas' deregulated electricity market has typically meant low commodity prices....

