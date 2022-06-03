ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Mike LaPoint

fox44news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt will heat up over the weekend with highs climbing into the mid to upper...

www.fox44news.com

Click2Houston.com

La Nina equals triple tropical trouble!

I’ve been talking all year about La Nina, that cooler-than-normal water in the Pacific, which basically means dry weather for Texas and a lack of upper level winds across the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. Its opposite, El Nino, is warmer than normal Pacific water which creates those upper level winds and those winds can shear apart developing tropical systems. So El Nino is El Amigo in that regard! La Nina not so much.
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Deadline approaching in Texas for SBA working capital loans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX 44) – Many Central Texas counties are among 36 counties eligible to apply for an SBA federal disaster loan for economic injury. Director Tanya N. Garfield of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West has reminded small non-farm businesses in these Texas counties of the July 5 deadline to apply.
TEXAS STATE
State
Texas State
FOX West Texas

West Texas gas prices hit record high

TEXAS, USA — As gas prices continue to rise across the U.S. and Texas, West Texans are seeing an increase in prices locally. AAA reports both San Angelo and Abilene has recorded highest-ever average gas prices for regular unleaded fuel Monday. San Angelo pumps are averaging $4.37 per gallon, with Abilene slightly higher at $4.44.
SAN ANGELO, TX
fox44news.com

New Orleans Starbucks store 1st in Louisiana to vote union

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Employees at a Starbucks store in New Orleans voted to form a union, becoming the first of the coffee giant’s locations in Louisiana to unionize. Ballots were cast Friday and Saturday 11-1 in favor of joining Workers United, which represents the unionized Starbucks stores, WWNO-FM reported. Two ballots were challenged, the station said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS DFW

'Just hold on,' experts warn summer electric bills expected to soar

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - You might want to sit down when you open your electric bill this summer. Rates are high - and expected to get higher. Summer months in Texas traditionally equal higher electric bills, but experts said this year will bring extra sticker shock if you aren't locked into a contract that goes through the summer."For some people, it's probably up 50% to 70%," said Bruce Bullock, Director of the Maguire Energy Institute at SMU. "If you are paying $100, you're probably going to be paying $150, $170." Bullock said Texas' deregulated electricity market has typically meant low commodity prices....
TEXAS STATE
#Meteorologist#Central Texas
KXII.com

Free fishing day in Texas for all ages

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -If you’re looking for new ways to engage the kids in outdoor activities, the Hagerman National Wildlife Refuge hosts monthly youth activities. And the first Saturday of June means all ages can go out and fish in Texas without a license. “It’s a great day to...
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Boating citations issued by wardens down over holiday

Texas Game Wardens issued 62 fewer citations during boat inspections over the Memorial Day weekend, a drop they attribute to increased boating safety awareness and stepped-up patrols. Between Friday and Monday, 352 game wardens conducted 10,218 safety checks on vessels. Texas Game Warden Col. Chad Jones attributed this decrease to...
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fox44news.com

GOP incumbents face House primaries in Democratic California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A slate of Republican U.S. House members in heavily Democratic California is facing primary challengers on Tuesday in races that will help determine control of Congress. No incumbents appear at risk of losing their primary, but the districts will be among the country’s marquee races...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox44news.com

Recounts requested for 2 tight congressional runoffs in South Texas

McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — Two nationally-watched Democratic congressional runoff elections that are separated by just a few votes are both going to recounts, the campaigns said Monday. Immigration lawyer Jessica Cisneros, 29, on Monday announced that she intends to file for a recount in the May 24 Democratic...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

#TBT: C-47 'That's All, Brother' that led D-Day invasion calls Central Texas home

At 78 years old, C-47 "That's All, Brother" is keeping alive the memory of the young paratroopers who jumped from the plane into Normandy, France, on D-Day -- June 6, 1944. "This was the first plane in on D-Day," said Ray Clausen. "That make this probably the most historically significant [World War II] Allied airplane still flying anywhere in the world today."
SAN MARCOS, TX
KHOU

Texas ranked as one of the most stressed states in the US

AUSTIN, Texas — Have you been feeling more stressed lately?. Well, you're not alone. A new study by WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranks Texas as the ninth most stressed state in the United States. WalletHub compared all 50 states to different key indicators. The data set ranged from...
TEXAS STATE
KTLO

Texas man killed in Izard County motorcycle crash

A man from Texas was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday in Izard County. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Kent Rideout of Abilene. The Arkansas State Police report says Rideout was traveling on State Highway 9 south of Oxford when his motorcycle left the right side of the roadway and overturned before striking a concrete culvert.
IZARD COUNTY, AR
marijuanamoment.net

Voters In Five Texas Cities Will Decide On Marijuana Decriminalization In November, Activists Say

Texas activists announced on Friday that they’ve collected more than enough signatures to qualify an initiative to decriminalize marijuana for the local ballot in Harker Heights. That’s the fifth city in the state so far in which organizers say they’ll be able to put cannabis reform before voters this November, and the move comes just about a month after a similar decriminalization measure passed in Austin.
TEXAS STATE

