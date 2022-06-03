ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Augusta man killed in Route 3 crash

By WGME
WGME
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA (WGME) – The Augusta Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on...

wgme.com

Related
wgan.com

No charges expected in fatal Augusta crash

A driver involved in a fatal crash in Augusta will not face charges. According to the Portland Press Herald, 31-year-old Stephen Moore was killed Friday morning on Route 3 in Augusta. Police said his Mazda pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck a Mazda SUV being driven by 73-year-old Donald Chimera of Augusta. Police say Chimera will not be charged with anything.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Body found in Kennebec River in Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (WABI) - The body of a Fairfield man was found in the Kennebec River near the boat launch in Skowhegan. Police say they were called to the area of the launch near the river’s Big Eddy about 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police say it appears 52-year-old David Kufeldt...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Rockland man killed in carport collapse

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - We’re learning more about the events surrounding a horrible accident on Crescent Street in Rockland over the weekend. A man has died after a garage collapsed on him in what appears to be a demolition project gone terribly wrong. “A report of a building that...
ROCKLAND, ME
ngxchange.org

Cornville woman charged with OUI after crash in New Gloucester

NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — A woman from Cornville has been arrested and charged with operating under the influence following a crash in New Gloucester that shut down a road in the area for hours. According to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Captain Kerry Joyce, the regional communications center received a...
lcnme.com

Woman Injured After Car Hits Ledge on Route 1 in Newcastle

One woman was transported to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta after her car left the roadway and hit a rock ledge on the side of Route 1 in Newcastle on the afternoon of Monday, June 6. After the crash, the woman was removed from the vehicle by bystanders because...
NEWCASTLE, ME
B98.5

A Maine Man Was Killed Over The Weekend After a Garage Roof Collapses

According to reports from WGME 13, a man mas is dead following a tragic accident that happened in Rockland, Maine over the weekend. WGME reports that there was a demolition project happening on a garage on Crescent Street in Rockland on Saturday. During the project, the roof of the garage collapsed and landed on top of one of the workers. WGME reports that the victim was 37-year-old, Kendall Ross, of Rockland.
ROCKLAND, ME
WMTW

Maine toddler revived from apparent overdose, mother charged

LEWISTON, Maine — A 1 1/2-year-old boy is recovering after an apparent drug overdose in Lewiston. Police were called to a home on Knox Street at about 9:45 Sunday night where they say they found the child "lifeless." While officers started to try to revive the boy, a witness said he may have ingested heroin, fentanyl or another drug. Officers then administered Narcan and the child began to regain consciousness.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

One dead, two injured in Augusta crash Friday morning

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - One person has died and two others were injured after a crash in Augusta. It happened just before 10 Friday morning on Route 3. Augusta Police say 31-year-old Stephen Moore of Augusta died after the pick-up he was driving crashed with an SUV. The two Augusta...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Fake 'vehical' inspection sticker didn't fool this Maine police department

HOLDEN (BDN) -- Holden police have a message for you: If you’re going to fake an inspection sticker, at least get your spelling right. A driver recently attempted to pass off a fake inspection sticker, but the Holden Police Department wasn’t fooled. In fact, the department used it as a teachable moment about the importance of proper spelling.
HOLDEN, ME
foxbangor.com

Prius dealership in Stockton Springs caught fire Sunday evening

STOCKTON SPRINGS — Overnight a hybrid vehicle car dealership along route one in Stockton Springs caught fire. Stockton Springs Assistant Fire Chief Darrin Moody says no one was injured. He says there was a large number of lithium batteries in the garage. It appears to luckily no one was...
STOCKTON SPRINGS, ME
Q106.5

Eddington Assault Suspect is the Same Man From Old Town Standoff

The man who held police at bay a year ago in an Old Town Standoff is once again facing charges, this time in an Eddington altercation. Thadius Wind, 47, was arrested over the weekend after an incident in Eddington. Members of the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department were called to 511 Riverside Drive just before 8:00 Saturday morning for a report of a family fight. A dispatcher at the Penobscot Regional Communications Center had received information that a female had allegedly been assaulted by her fiance, Thadius Wind. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office Negotiation Team, Special Response Team, and Drone Team all responded to the complaint and were able to take Wind into custody as he walked into his driveway, unaware that members of law enforcement were at the scene. He was charged with domestic violence assault and transported to the Penobscot County Jail where a probation hold was issued.
EDDINGTON, ME
WGME

Jail death investigation at the Cumberland County Jail

Portland (WGME) -- Police are investigating a death at the Cumberland County Jail. Around 2 p.m. Saturday, the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office says an officer found an unresponsive offender in their cell. The Sheriff's Office says the officer called for help and began life-saving measures, but the person died. Portland...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
NECN

Construction Worker Killed in Collapse in Maine

A construction worker was killed in Rockland, Maine on Saturday after a carport he'd been working with a crew to remove collapsed on him. The Portland Press Herald reported that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, had been working to remove a carport from a residence on Crescent Street when a beam supporting the structure that connected it to the house on the property collapsed after it was cut around 8:20 a.m.
ROCKLAND, ME
WGME

Police offer reward in Kittery cold case

KITTERY (WGME) - Kittery Police are taking new measures to find answers to the 1983 disappearance of 31-year-old Reeves Johnson. "We’re offering a $6,000 reward for any information that leads to the a resolution in the Reeves Johnson case," said Bob Richter, Kittery Police Chief. Johnson went missing sometime...
KITTERY, ME
WMTW

Portland police issue warning amid weapons investigation

PORTLAND, Maine — Police are warning residents in a residential section of Portland to be cautious after a reportedly stolen rifle was found on the ground. The agency says another rifle may also have been hidden in the area by someone experiencing, what they called, “behavioral health issues.”
PORTLAND, ME
WMTW

Cumberland County Jail inmate dies

PORTLAND, Maine — A Cumberland County Jail inmate has died. According to a statement from the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, “during rounds one of the Correctional Officer’s discovered an offender unresponsive in their cell. The Officer called for assistance and began life saving measures, joined by Jail Medical Staff and Portland MEDCU, but were unsuccessful in reviving the offender.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
WMTW

Dump truck leaks nearly 100 gallons of fuel after driving off the road and hitting a tree in Gray, officials say

GRAY, Maine — A dump truck driver went off the road into the woods and hit a tree after failing to make a left turn on West Gray Road Friday evening, according to officials. Douglas Battey, 63 of Danville, was initially trapped due to a tree on the cab of the truck, sustaining minor damages. Officials were able to rescue Battey and transport him to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.

