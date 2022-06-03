ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Third set of stalking charges filed against man

By Brett Crossley
 3 days ago

Williamsport, Pa. —On May 21 a person provided Shamokin police with evidence of a man’s continued efforts to stalk them despite two previous arrests.

Related reading: Man with active warrant taken into custody in Shamokin

Video of Bruce Edward Zigarski, 46, allegedly stalking the person from their porch and entering their home was provided to law enforcement. One video allegedly showed Zigarski standing in a front window and staring into the house.

In the most recent set of charges, Zigarski was given a first-degree felony charge of burglary and a third-degree charge of criminal trespassing. Court records show he was also charged with several misdemeanors that included first-degree stalking and third-degree disorderly conduct.

Related reading: Man awakes to another man standing over him

Zigarski was arrested on Feb. 20 and charged with stalking after an investigation by Shamokin Police. Zigarski was also arrested for similar charges in August of 2020.

No bail or hearing was scheduled for Zigarski at the time of publishing this article.

Docket report

Comments / 1

NorthcentralPA.com

55 bundles of heroin, 3.56 ounces of meth discovered inside suspect’s vehicle

Montoursville, Pa. —A man broke away from police moments after they located narcotics inside his pants pocket and ran across the street. Police located Tyrea O. Golden, 30, of Wilkes Barre on May 24 behind a sub shot located near the 2000 block of N. Montour Street in Montoursville. Officers said he was then taken into custody and charged with numerous misdemeanors and traffic offenses during an arraignment with Judge Gary Whiteman. ...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Victim scammed out of money by alleged fraud squad

Montgomery, Pa. — An elderly person in Clinton Township was scammed out of money from his bank account after receiving a call from an alleged “fraud squad.” State police at Montoursville say a man called the victim on May 23 and identified himself as being from the Jersey Shore Bank Fraud Squad. The victim was convinced to provide private information to the caller. The victim later discovered that $1,500 was taken from his bank account and transferred to a Zelle subscriber.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

DA says charges coming against 2 in nonfatal shootings

Philadelphia, Pa. (AP) — As police seek suspects in the multiple shootings that killed three people and wounded 11 in a popular Philadelphia entertainment district over the weekend, the city’s chief prosecutor said charges are coming against two people in nonfatal shootings during the melee. District Attorney Larry Krasner said Monday that at least four guns — three 9mm weapons and one 40-caliber firearm — were involved in Saturday night's gunfire on South Street in central Philadelphia, and it's possible more firearms were involved. Police...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

