Raabe Ford celebrates 100 years

Speaker Bob Cupp get in the Ford F-150 Lightning all-electric vehicle.

DELPHOS — From horseless carriages to the beginnings of an electric vehicle future, the past century has seen constant change in the automotive world. But as Raabe Ford in Delphos celebrated its 100th anniversary on Friday, dealer principal Joe Nott says that some things never change.

“It’s about caring for people, serving people. It doesn’t matter if you have the greatest product in the world if you don’t have good people representing that product.”

To celebrate that very fact, Ford sent a representative from Detroit to present the dealership with the Ford President’s Award for the year 2021. The Ford President’s Award is one of Ford Motor Company’s most prestigious awards and recognizes dealers achieving the highest levels of customer satisfaction in their respective Customer Viewpoint Group.

Joe Nott explained his own history with Raabe. “I’ve been here for fourteen years out of the hundred. My family has owned it for thirty-three out of the hundred. When my father purchased Raabe Ford in 1989, he didn’t change a single thing. He just added a couple of employees because he knew it was going to grow over time. I knew that he didn’t want to change something that was already good. The auto business changes, but the culture remains the same.”

Ford employees, the public and some special guests were in attendance. One special guest was Speaker of the Ohio House Bob Cupp. As the highest ranking elected official in attendance, Cupp found himself at the front of the line to test-drive a new all-electric Ford F-150 Lightning vehicle.

