Storms move out, beautiful weekend ahead

By Tara Lane, Lana Foss
 3 days ago

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The storm system that moved through our area will be pushing eastward, giving us a beautiful outlook for this weekend.

    Comfortable Weekend!
    Beautiful and Warm Weekend!
    Potential Tropical Storm Alex Forecast Track

We will see a lot of sunshine with temperatures staying in the mid to high 80s. We will be keeping an eye out for potential Tropical Storm Alex as it moves over the south end of Florida this weekend.

Expect pretty and warm conditions Saturday and Sunday. Showers will be returning to our area on Tuesday and will continue through the week.

  • Tonight: Cloudy Skies. Low: 62
  • Saturday: Partly Sunny and Warm. Hi: 83
