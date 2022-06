BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Luke Church, for Abbey M. Lipinsky, 20, who passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.

