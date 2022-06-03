ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

Clinton Police arrest 20-year-old for broken glass in city pool

By Jonathan Turner
ourquadcities.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Clinton Police Department responded to a report of broken glass bottles in the Clinton Municipal Pool, 101 S. 1st Street. Staff told police the...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
ourquadcities.com

Police: 18-year-old hid behind tree, fired at victim’s car

An 18-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a gunfire incident in May. Tamier Mitchell, who was arrested on a warrant, faces felony charges of control of a firearm by a felon and going armed with intent, court records say. Davenport Police responded to a report of gunfire...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Suspect faces felony charges in connection with Saturday shooting

A 23-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges in connection with a Saturday shooting. According to a news release from Davenport Police along with arrest affidavits, Kemp Harper Jr. has been charged with felony charges of:. • assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. • intimidation with a dangerous weapon. He has...
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

Burlington man arrested in Monday stabbing

A 40-year-old Burlington man was arrested Monday in connection with a morning stabbing incident. On June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m., Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival, a 43-year-old male victim was located, who had sustained a knife wound to his leg, police said in a release.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

3 in custody after gunfire Monday evening

Three people were taken into custody Monday evening after a gunfire incident shortly after 7:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 9th Street and Pershing Avenue, Davenport. Police found two casings at the scene. Officers told our Local 4 News team there were no reported injuries or property damage. Our...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Clinton County, IA
Local
Iowa Crime & Safety
Clinton County, IA
Crime & Safety
Clinton, IA
Crime & Safety
City
Clinton, IA
ourquadcities.com

Police arrest suspect in May shooting

A 22-year-old Davenport man faces charges after a shooting incident in May that seriously injured a victim. In connection with his arrest, Nicholas Cinadr faces a felony charge of interference with official acts – dangerous weapon, and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court documents say.
DAVENPORT, IA
nrgmediadixon.com

One Person Arrested for Vandalizing Property at Morrison Community Hospital

On Friday, May 27 at approximately 7:00 pm, Morrison Police responded to the Morrison Community Hospital for a complaint of a male subject vandalizing hospital property. Because of this investigation, Morrison Police arrested 47-year-old Shane A. Gaffey of Morrison pursuant to an Arrest Warrant issued by Whiteside County charging Gaffey with Failure to Appear – Criminal Damage to Property.
MORRISON, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Alexis woman facing numerous traffic citations over early Sunday crash

Around 2:15 am Sunday morning (June 5th), Galesburg Police responded to the 300 block of Monmouth Boulevard for a report of a traffic crash. Officers arrived and observed a damaged, black, 2020 Nissan Maxima and a white 2019 GMC SUV on its side. No occupants were present in either vehicle, and a witness told police a female subject was seen walking from the scene talking on the phone. Officers made contact with the 24-year-old female who initially said she was not involved in the crash. After further questioning, the female admitted she was a passenger in the vehicle and she and the female driver had been drinking. The driver was identified as 25-year-old Shelbie Lair of Alexis. Inside the wrecked SUV, officers found Lair’s driver’s license, phone, and purse. Later on Sunday, Lair reported to the Public Safety Building to turn herself in. Lair told police she and some friends were out drinking the night before and she remembered nothing. She did not remember driving, crashing, or walking away from the crash. Lair received citations for Failure to Reduce Speed, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Failure to Notify Accident, and No Insurance.
ALEXIS, IL
ourquadcities.com

Suspect in fatal crash on I-74 walkway pleads not guilty Tuesday

A 46-year-old suspect in a fatal crash on the Interstate 74 pedestrian walkway pleaded not guilty Tuesday. Chhabria Harris, of East Moline, appeared with her attorney, Richard Blass, in a session that lasted about 15 minutes in Rock Island County Court. Harris waived a preliminary hearing. She is scheduled to...
EAST MOLINE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Broken Glass#Model Aquatic Health Code
ourquadcities.com

U-Haul passenger faces drug, theft charges after arrest in Bettendorf

A 40-year-old Des Moines man has been released on his own recognizance after Bettendorf Police found him in a U-Haul van with methamphetamine, prescription drugs and an expensive surveyor tool. Richard Eatwell faces felony charges of first-degree theft and possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, and...
BETTENDORF, IA
ourquadcities.com

Driver charged after Sunday crash with unoccupied squad car

A Henry County squad car was struck shortly before 6:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Illinois State Police. Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car, the release says.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
qctoday.com

Davenport motorcyclist, passenger injured in Mercer County crash

Two residents of Davenport were injured Sunday in a motorcycle crash in Mercer County. According to a news release, a report from Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Thomas Bennett, deputies responded to a motorcycle crash with injuries on U.S. Highway 67 north of 132nd Avenue near Matherville. The release said the...
DAVENPORT, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ourquadcities.com

Shots fired in Davenport Monday afternoon

Officers from Davenport Police and Scott County Sheriff’s Department are on the scene of an apparent shots fired in an alley between 14th and 15th streets, east of Gaines, Monday afternoon. At least 10 shell casings were found in the alley, which happened about 2:40 p.m., and it doesn’t...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Police: 2 injured in crash on I-80 in Henry County

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were injured after a crash closed westbound Interstate 80 in Henry County Sunday. Illinois State Police responded to the 32 mile marker of I-80 about 6:18 p.m., according to a media release. Police said a 2017 White Freightliner Truck Tractor, driven by 48-year-old Eric...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KCRG.com

Dubuque Police investigating shooting death

Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night. Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms Sunday and higher rain chances Sunday night. Updated: 9 hours ago. A chocolate wonderland was in Mount Vernon on Saturday for the 13th annual Chocolate Stroll, put on by...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
1470 WMBD

Deputies investigating car break-ins at golf course

BARTONVILLE, Ill. – Peoria County Sheriffs Department officials say someone broke into a number of cars over the weekend at a local golf course. Deputies were called around 5:00 p.m. Sunday to Coyote Creek Golf Course near Bartonville. Passenger windows were shattered in at least three vehicles, with purses...
BARTONVILLE, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Driver ticketed for Scotts Law, hits Henry County deputy's car

East Moline, IL - On June 5, 2022, at approximately 6:13 p.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 eastbound near mile post 32.5 in Henry County, involving an unoccupied Henry County Deputy squad car. The Henry County deputy was on scene of a previous crash, assisting with traffic control. The deputy’s squad car was stationary, with emergency lights activated, and unoccupied. At this time, a green Toyota Highlander, traveling eastbound on Interstate 80, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear end of the deputy’s squad car. No injuries were reported.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

Eldridge woman faces drug-related, child-endangerment charges

A 40-year-old Eldridge woman faces multiple charges after police accuse her of possession of marijuana with the intention to distribute it. Teisha Jacobi faces four counts of child endangerment, violation of a drug-tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, conspiracy to sell marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a news release from Eldridge Police.
ELDRIDGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy