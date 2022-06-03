ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada will divest $89M in assault weapons company investments

By KDWN Newsroom
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada will divest investments worth nearly $90 million in companies that manfucture or sell assault-style weapons. State Treasurer...

Mesquite Local News

Cassinelli: Nevada’s Central Pacific Railroad

The completion of the Nevada portion of the Central Pacific Railroad was celebrated with the driving of the golden spike near Promontory Point, Utah in. May 1869. This followed an intense year of construction of the Central Pacific Railroad through the mountains and deserts of the Great Basin known as Nevada.
Nevada Appeal

Hearing set on Nevada Solar Access Program

The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada has scheduled a June 9 hearing on the 2019 Legislature’s bill expanding the Solar Access Program. The commission is charged with developing the access program and setting rates for participating in it. The program requires NV Energy to offer certain customers the opportunity to have their electric power derived from a mix of utility providers and community-based solar providers without requiring customers to install solar systems on their properties.
8newsnow.com

Nevada issues fewer hunting tags due to less wildlife

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Hunting tags are down this year in Nevada due to diminishing wildlife populations. The reduced number of tags reflects a downward trend in the wildlife population statewide, mainly due to excessive drought conditions, and habitat loss or conversion resulting from wildfires and urbanization. Antelope: 3,484 in...
fernleyreporter.com

‘Soft judiciary,’ criminal-reform legislation hurt police efforts to fight crime, gubernatorial candidate Lombardo says

A “soft judiciary” system in Nevada and the Legislature’s sweeping criminal reform legislation of 2021 are hampering efforts to fight crime, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday on Nevada Newsmakers. Lombardo, the front-running Republican candidate for governor, told host Sam Shad that the Legislature’s criminal reform...
8newsnow.com

Early voting continues in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Primary elections are quickly approaching in Nevada, but this weekend locals across the valley took advantage of early voting. The Centennial Center Boulevard voting site opens at 9 a.m and will be open until Friday, June 10. The turnout on Sunday has been steady, with people...
Fox5 KVVU

Best places to live in Nevada

(Stacker) - What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?. Stacker compiled a list of the best places...
SFGate

Nevada tribe faces water, environment, cultural challenges

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — Cathy Williams-Tuni looks over the Lahontan Valley from Rattlesnake Hill. Small houses and fields of alfalfa sit on the valley floor, where long irrigation canals flow with water. Williams-Tuni, the chair of the Paiute-Shoshone Tribe of the Fallon Reservation and Colony, points in the direction...
KDWN

NY governor signs law raising age to own semiautomatic rifle

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Despite record prices, Las Vegas housing market starting to see shift

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Despite another month of record home prices, the Las Vegas area housing market may be seeing the first signs of a shift. Fewer homes are selling even as more homes are hitting the market, according to Las Vegas Realtors in its newest real estate report. LVR reported 3,758 existing local homes, condos and townhomes sold in May. Sales were down 8.8% for homes and down 6.6% for condos and townhomes from a year ago.
