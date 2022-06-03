Nevada will divest $89M in assault weapons company investments

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 06: Gov. Kathy Hochul signs legislation as she is surrounded by lawmakers during a bill signing ceremony at the Northeast Bronx YMCA on June 06, 2022 in New York City. Gov. Hochul signed a series of gun reform bills, that will strengthen already strict gun laws in the state. Passed by lawmakers last week, one restriction includes banning anyone under age 21 from buying or possessing a semi-automatic rifle, among a series of other changes. The bills were passed in the wake of two recent mass shootings where an 18-year-old man fatally shot 10 people and injured 3 in Buffalo, New York and just 10 days later an 18-year old man shot and killed 19 children and 2 adults at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO