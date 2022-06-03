Richmond-Burton beats Maroa-Forsyth in state semifinals
PEORIA (WCIA) — Richmond-Burton scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh on a walk and the Rockets walked out of Dozer Park with a 2-1 win over Maroa-Forsyth on Friday, advancing them to the Class 2A state championship game on Saturday. The Trojans (32-2) took a 1-0 lead in the fourth when Jacob Blunck hit an RBI triple to put Maroa-Forsyth out in front but the Rockets responded with an RBI single in the top of the fifth to tie it up.
With the loss, Maroa-Forsyth will play for third place on Saturday at 3 p.m.
